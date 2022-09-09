The British miniseries that predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2019

This September 8, the death of the Queen isabel II at 96 years of age at his residence in Balmoral, United Kingdom. Although it sounds incredible, this same fact –unexpected for the whole world– was portrayed in a miniseries that premiered in 2019 through the channels BBC One (in England) and HBO. Is about Years and Yearsa dystopian fiction created and written by Russell T Davieswidely known for his work on Queer as Folk y Doctor Who.
The television fiction is narrated in six episodes and follows a Manchester family over 15 years starting in 2019. On the night of that year, the journey begins for the Lyons brothers towards a highly uncertain future marked by political crisis. , economic and technological in the British territory and worldwide. In this way, Davies’ script allows himself to reimagine some events that would have occurred after that moment.
Years and Years made a reference to the death of Elizabeth II
In the United States, Donald Trump is re-elected; While in the United Kingdom, a charismatic political figure known as Vivienne Rook is born. She is a business woman and is played by the renowned Emma Thompson. As the years go by, between 2021 and 2022, an event occurs that Muriel Deacon (Anne Reid) live presence on your television screen: the death of Isabel de Windsor.
Unexpectedly, what it raises Years and Years It happened in real life… And luckily, many of the other events proposed by the limited series did not come true. Towards the future, the life of this English family becomes more and more complicated in the face of the instability of their country caused by the political, social, economic and even technological spheres. Regarding the latter, he explores the advances that we would have in a few years in the same style as Black Mirroranother great British TV production.
In addition to Thompson, the cast included Rory Kinnear (Black Mirror) as Stephen, one of the Lyons; T’Nia Miller (Sex Education) as Celeste, Stephen’s wife; Russell Tobey like Daniel, another brother; Jessica Hynes as Rosie, the older sister; Ruth Madeley as Rosie, the younger sister; Anne Reid as Muriel, the matriarch grandmother, Dino Fetscher as Ralph, Daniel’s ex-husband; among others.
The first and only season of Years and Years aired between May and June 2019, representing the following years per episode: one (2019-2024), two (2025), three (2026), four (2027), five (2028), and six (2029-2034). There is still a long time ahead to know if the title manages to hit another event in the future or if it manages to accurately reflect some technological event that will be experienced in the next decade.
