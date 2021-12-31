The brutal assault on a Manchester City figure: “They left my face in this state”

Joao Cancelo was brutally robbed of his home in Manchester

For some years in Europe it became common to read news of different robberies in the homes of footballers. The last to join this list of victims was Joao Cancelo, one of the main figures of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Portuguese side confirmed the assault on his account on the social network Instagram and provided details of the ordeal that he lived with his family. The athlete confessed that he resisted, which caused a brutal reaction from the robbers, who physically attacked him.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to remove all my jewelry and leave me with my face in this state”He wrote in a History. However, he stressed that his loved ones did not suffer any kind of retaliation: “I don’t know how there are such evil people. The most important thing to me is my family, and luckily everyone is fine. And after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, as always ”.

The Manchester City statement after the robbery of Joao Cancelo

After the news was made public, the English club issued a brief statement offering its support to the former Benfica, Valencia, Inter and Juventus. “We are shocked and dismayed that Joao Cancelo and his family have been robbed at their home tonight, in which Joao was also attacked ”. The Citizens They also stressed that “Joao and his family are being supported by the Club” and that “he is helping the police with their inquiries while they investigate this serious matter.”

The theft occurred the day after Manchester City’s 1-0 away win over Brentford at the Community Stadium (goal by young Englishman Philip Foden). The Portuguese was from the game and played the 90 minutes.

With this triumph, those led by Pep Guardiola lead the Premier League after 20 presentations. They look at everyone from above with 50 units, eight more than Chelsea, their most immediate pursuer. Then Liverpool appears with 41, although it owes a commitment.

The institution has not yet revealed whether Joao Cancelo will be available for this Saturday’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Those coached by the Spanish Miker Arteta march in fourth position with 35 points and are going through a great present in the English tournament, accumulating four victories in a row.

So far this season he has played 22 games, in which he scored 3 goals (RB Leipzig, Brugge and Newcastle) and provided 7 assists (Brugge -by 3-, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle).

