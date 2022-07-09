The brutal blow between two baseball players that shocked the United States and left a player in the hospital

A player ended up hospitalized with a concussion

American baseball experienced a difficult night last Thursday in the game between San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants after a shocking clash between Jurickson Profar y C.J. Abramswho in their intention to reach an aerial ball ended up hitting.

The one who bore the brunt of the impact was Profar, the team’s left fielder, because he hit his head against his partner’s knee. Immediately those present began to ask for assistance and after a few minutes it seemed that nothing serious had happened, so much so that the player got up and walked across the lawn towards the locker room without help.

Nevertheless, the dizziness he suffered from the blow caused him to collapse on the field. The image of Profar falling on his steps immediately went viral on social networks and caused stupor in the stadium. It was then that he was placed on a stretcher, put on a neck brace and taken away by ambulance to a nearby clinic. Before leaving the venue, the baseball player raised his right fist to bring some peace to the fans.

“It was terrible, but it’s made easier by the fact that he’s smiling. He is lying down smiling. We pick him up, but suddenly he falls down again. Every time you put someone on a stretcher like that it’s a horrible feeling. But seeing him, the way he’s trying to make everyone feel good with a smile on his face, makes you feel a little bit better,” stated trainer Bob Melvin.

Pitcher Joe Musgrove also spoke after the game: “I know he wanted to get off the field under his own power. He is the type of person who does not want to go out on a stretcher. He was trying his best to walk away.” And he added: “I didn’t realize the seriousness of this until I watched the slow motion replay once I exited the game.”

Some versions indicate that the player has suffered a concussion, but until now there has been no known medical part that certifies this picture. Almost 24 hours after the accident, The athlete remains hospitalized.

The Padres won it in the tenth inning on a single by Jorge Alfaro, with the bases loaded. Kim Ha-seaong started second as an automatic runner and Austin Nola was intentionally walked. Kim reached third on Trent Grisham’s single. Jarlin Garcia did not have a play at third and was delayed in throwing to first. Alfaro then singled to center to win.

Manny Machado homered for the first time in nearly three weeks and ace Joe Musgrove combined with three relievers for a two-hit game. The Padres won for the third time in 11 games. The Giants lost for the 13th time in 17 games.

KEEP READING:

One year after the death of Carlos Reutemann: 10 stories of the man who beat the champion

She was unconscious for 5 hours and woke up with “dozens of bruises”: a medalist reported that she was drugged on the last night of the World Swimming Championships

Serious accident in the Tour de France: a cyclist ended up with a fractured vertebra due to the recklessness of some fans