The brutal criticism of Martinoli with which he overwhelmed the attendees of the Mexican GP

Martinoli gave his point of view on the GP Mexico. (Photo: @ cmartinolimx / IG – Reuters)

The Grand Prix of Mexico caused a furor rarely seen among the Mexican fans. Sergio Czech Pérez he once again won the hearts of the entire Mexican public. However, in social networks the debate regarding the prices of attending the event could not be absent. From some trenches, the event was accused of being elitist and having occasional fans. About, Christian Martinoli gave his point of view.

In a broadcast of the YouTube channel of the Doctor García, the chronicler showed people that, without being fond of the Formula 1, attend these types of events. “The die-hard fan does. There is a lot of sucker, as in the bulls. The sucker goes, he starts like God, he’s looking to see who he hooks up with. It occurs in everything and in Mexico we like that mame very much, “said Martinoli.

For Martinoli, the issue has to do with the difficulties of appreciation that arise at the event. On the other hand, according to the commentator, when the show is seen on television the sensations are different. Although, of course, he stressed that attending provides a status that other sports do not have.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez made it 1-3 at the Mexican GP. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / Reuters)

“If you go to the track, what you see are lines. Television slows down completely, sharpens an event. You watch a game live, you realize that the speed is maximized. They are cars that go on a straight, and you see their marks on TV. There (at the racetrack) you never see them. Two seconds later he disappeared from the straight ”.

The rapporteur also commented on the fever that is being experienced in Mexico in recent times with the rise to stardom of Czech Pérez and the realization of Big prize in the capital of the country. “There is everything. What I can tell you, everyone who was there arrives at the airport. There are hundreds and hundreds of people from other states who come here to see the Formula 1. I from the beginning I am with Czech, I went easy. Is having a good year”.

Martinoli highlighted Pérez’s ability at the wheel, but clarified that the investment of money usually makes the difference between successful drivers and those who are not. “If you don’t have money to sponsor, even if you are a phenomenon at the wheel and they didn’t discover you, you have no chance of getting there.”

Checo Pérez is one of the main responsible for the furor in Mexico for F1. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / Reuters)

“In the end to drive a Formula 1, you have to have certain conditions. Motorsports in is an extremely expensive sport, I am not discovering the black thread ”.

Martinoli highlighted the support that the pilot from Guadalajara has earned thanks to his good performances. “Pérez has many conditions. Yes Czech I had no talent and the economic push and constant support of Mexican companies such as the Engineer (Carlos Slim), I don’t know if I was still in shape. Not because it has no conditions. But because: Don’t you have money? I bring the Russian who has money. F1 is also a ghoulish business. “

Finally, the chronicler pointed to the constancy that he has shown Czech to continue receiving support from the brands that have placed their trust in him. “How good that he has shown with talent that he has the ability to continue betting on important brands with a lot of money. Because you have to put it in, it’s in dollars. They are millions, in dollars, it is heavy ”.

KEEP READING:

Tuca Ferretti’s homophobic comments that caused outrage

The brutal criticism of Martinoli, Dr. García and Faitelson for the victory of Pumas vs Cruz Azul: “Miseries”

From Faitelson to Claudia Sheinbaum: congratulations to Checo Pérez for his podium at the Mexican GP