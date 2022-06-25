The brutal knockout of Juan Manuel Márquez that paralyzed Manny Pacquiao for a few minutes

In December 2012, the Mexican and the Filipino set up the ring to give life to the fourth fight of their rivalry, although the outcome shook the attendees in the sports arena thanks to the fall suffered by Pacman Pacquiao.

The rivalry between Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao has been most notorious in boxing history. Throughout four chapters they gave a lecture on their best movements and blows. However, in the last fightthe superiority that the Pacman had shown with a couple of previous victories was destroyed with a solid punch that sent him to the canvas in the sixth round. The dramatic moment paralyzed the fans and, years later, the Dynamite confessed to having experienced moments of tension.

“When he reacted he was still knocked out, but that left me calm. I hugged him and told him that he is a great champion, but when I saw that he reacted it was like coming back to life Because what would have happened if it had been different? I also thank God that it did not happen to adults and we are happy. It was a tough fight (…) a personal rivalry, ”he said during his intervention in the podcast of ProBox Tv.

Until the December 8, 2012, neither of the two fighters had touched the canvas in their previous fights. The draw in the first brawl, as well as the Filipino’s pair of victories in 2008 and 2011 were decreed by the judges’ cardsbecause both the Dynamite As the Pacman They knew how to stay on their feet until the end. The panorama changed when they decided to put an end to their history.

Juan Manuel Márquez won the fourth fight against Manny Pacquiao by way of knockout (Photo: Getty Images)

to the ring of the MGM Grand Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada, he only needed to see Ignacio Beristáin’s pupil raised in his arms to show off each of the three possible results. Neverthelessthe Filipino knew how to resist the attacks and complicate the fight against the Mexican for a few moments.

The first two episodes did not mark a clear favorite to win. It wasn’t until the third episode where Pacquiao showed his first sign of vulnerability and went to the ground after receiving a toss-up from Márquez. The blow was not enough to stop Manny’s momentum, who made up ground over the next few minutes and offered one of his best moments in the last 10 seconds.

The quinto round It was one of the best for the Filipino. His vast experience allowed him to step up and take the reins to fool Marquez with some combinations. As a result, the Mexican neglected his guard trying to guess a jab punch, but was caught off guard with a cross which led him to fall to the canvas. The impact was not strong enough and he was able to move on.

The blow that Dynamite dealt Pacquiao was the prelude to a dramatic fall (Photo: Getty Images)

The two falls painted a favorable scenario for anyone but, although Pacquiao went on the hunt for the knockout, Dynamite resisted the fierce attack. Until that moment it seemed that the fight would replicate the same result as in the previous two occasions. The Mexican was cornered on the ropes and cornersbut he was able to walk to his corner to have the final talk with Nacho Beristáin.

When the bell rang at the start of the sixth episode, the countdown began. The aggressiveness of Pacman contrasted with the Marquez caution, who was looking for the opportunity to counterattack. Thus a large part of the chronometer was consumed, but it was enough the last 10 seconds to declare the winner.

When the three strokes of the strip sounded, Manny made the last attempt to knock out, although of his combination of four blows only one was satisfactory. Feeling the pressure Márquez went to the front and waited for the moment when his rival lowered his guard to land a solid cross. The following moments were dramatic, because during the fall the Filipino could not put his hands.

The Filipino was unconscious for a few seconds (Photo: Getty Images)

The referee came to check his condition and decreed the end of the fight. While the Mexican stood in one of the corners to celebrate, on the other side of the ring they lived tense moments. Pacquiao did not react immediately and his family was on the verge of tears when they noted his condition. The corner of him tried to stabilize him, but His task took a few minutes.

Noticing her recovery, Márquez walked away from Beristáin and hugged the Filipino as a sign of sportsmanship. It was thus that the Mexican achieved the only victory over Pacquiao, which earned him the title of Champion of the Decade of the World Boxing Organization (OMB) and put an end to the bitter rivalry.

KEEP READING:

AMLO boasted victory in a game against historic baseball players

Why the rescuers of the World Swimming Championships did not help Anita Álvarez when she fell unconscious

From the penalty to the Expansion League: what happened to the Joao Maleck case