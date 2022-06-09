The brutal knockout of Lupe Pintor that sentenced the death of Johnny Owen

On September 19, 1980, the Mexican boxer Lupe Pintor led a successful defense of his belt against Johnny Owen, although his victory by way of knockout led to the death of the Welsh boxer.



Lupe Painteralso known by the alias of Cuajimalpa cricket, was one of the boxers who made time during the 20th century. One of his greatest glories was having dispossessed the legendary Carlos Zárate of the belt in World Boxing Council Bantamweight (CMB). However, months later, the same title left a bitter taste in his mouth when he caused the death of Johnny Owenthe third boxer who wanted to snatch the award from him.

The September 19, 1980Painter appeared at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States to vent the commitment to defend his belt against Johnny Owen. Until that moment, the Mexican had managed to overcome Alberto Sandoval and the Japanese Eijiro Murata, on both occasions by way of knockout. His superiority gave him the confidence to face the Welsh native.

On the contrary, Johnny Owen appeared at the sports venue with a record of 25 wins, 11 of them by way of knockout, as well as a loss and a single draw. Although his trajectory in the ring was less experienced than that of the native of Cuajimalpa, he had enough confidence from the fans to believe in a surprise that would catapult him as the new world champion.

Lupe Pintor knocked out Johnny Owen in the third defense of his bantamweight title (Photo: NICK UT)

At that time, the main boxing organizations worldwide approved the 15-round fights. Under those conditions, Painter y Owen They put on the gloves and directed one of the few chapters of the pugilistic rivalry between Mexico and Wales.

The physique of the boxers was not the most attractive, but it was strong enough to cause mutual damage in the performance. As the rounds passed, the Mexican seemed to tilt the decision of the judges in his favor, but the European boxer refused to give up and kept going until his body allowed him to make an effort. The fatal round was number 12, because 29 years after the end the tragedy happened.

Owen could not hide the vulnerability after the blows against him and the Mexican took advantage of the situation to look for the knock out. Taking advantage of close range boxing, Painter connected an effective hook to the jaw and knocked him down once. The bionic rooster It didn’t take him long to get up and he went back on the attack.

The rivalry between Pintor and Owen was only sports (Photo: Facebook Reyes Boxing Gym)

Seconds after resuming, Painter repeated the movement and on that occasion Owen fell without resistance. The Welsh boxer received attention from his corner as Pintor shrugged, waiting for the moment when his opponent could get to his feet to finish the match as planned, but could not rejoin.

The victim of the punishment had to be removed from the roped on a stretcher and was transferred to a hospital in the city of Los Angeles. In that place, the doctors found a brain clot which was removed with an emergency surgery. The hospitalization spread during two months, until the On November 4, 1980, doctors reported the death of Johnny Owen.

Although Pintor chose to continue his career, the lack of professional help to cope the trauma represented by the death of his colleague had repercussions on his mental health. Years later, she even confessed to having dreams where Johnny Owen offered her help to get out of a lost situation.

30 seconds from the end of the 12th round, Owen received the blow that sentenced him to death (Capture: YouTube ReKOrdando)

“I keep dreaming of the skinny guy. I see it as we met 40 years ago. Sometimes in the dream I saw myself on a hill, lost, and Owen pulled me and showed me the way to go, ”he recalled in an interview for Millennium.

Lupe PainterFar from evading his responsibility, he attended the posthumous tributes to Johnny Owen in Wales. Even he was the commissioned to unveil a statue in honor of the bionic rooster, but the tragic event irremediably marked his boxing career.

KEEP READING:

The boxer who had thrown blows into the air in the middle of a fight died from a hemorrhage in the brain

Checo Pérez’s father revealed the day he wanted to give a fake Rolex to José José and they rejected him

André Marín apologized for leaked audio about Jesús Martínez and Amaury Vergara