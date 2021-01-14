The brutal stomp of Frank Fabra that earned him the expulsion against Santos and exposed Boca’s confusion

It was not the revenge dreamed of for Boca. After the tie in La Bombonera, in the world xeneize there was enthusiasm to play a great role in Brazil to eliminate the Santos and advance to the end of the Liberators cup for the twelfth time in its history.

However, the goal of Diego Pituca modified the plans Miguel Angel Russo, that at halftime replaced Jara and to Octopus González by Julio Buffarini and Capaldo. Undoubtedly, the strategist’s changes did not give the expected results, since Yeferson Soteldo and Lucas Braga they turned the victory into a landslide when the action resumed.

The despair and frustration of Boca was reflected in the scene that had as protagonist Frank Fabra, who hit a very hard kick to Marine that forced the referee Wilmar Roldan to expel the Colombian from the field of play for his unjustified action. What is striking is that the side demanded that the judge review his decision with the collaboration of the VAR and his stomp on the integrity of his opponent left him without arguments.

With numerical inferiority, the Argentine team could not progress in the development of the game and the defeat meant their farewell in the international competition.

He Santos, meanwhile, agreed to the final that will be arranged at the stadium Maracana of Rio de Janeiro he January 20 and his rival will be Palm Trees, which on Tuesday eliminated River in a controversial party that was influenced by the VAR.

The last time a Copa Libertadores final was held between Brazilian teams was in 2006, when the Inter de Porto Alegre beat San Pablo. A year before, in 2005, the São Paulo team had defeated in the decisive duel Atlético Paranaense.

He Santos has 4 finals disputed since its foundation, of which won 3 and lost the rest (obtained the title in 1962 and 2011 against Peñarol and in 1963 against Bocawhile he lost in editing 2003 in front of Xeneize). He Palm Trees, meanwhile, also played 4 finals, but was only able to lift the crown once (in 1999 against Deportivo Cali), since the rest fell against Peñarol (in 1961), La Plata students (in 1968) and Boca (in 2000).

