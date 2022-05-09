The brutality of the WWE will be transferred to the RPG with a new game, and there are more plans on the table

The emblematic saga seeks to adapt the particularities of its wrestling to other genres.

WWE 2K22 has proven that wrestling fans are still interested in interactive experiences, so it’s no surprise that its release was accompanied by huge sales success. Despite this, WWE is aware that its star product has a lot of potential, and that is why it already prepare more video games that move away from the traditional in the brand.

[WWE] has signed a new deal in the RPG space to be announced soonStephanie McMahonWe talk about a RPG which, as discussed in a financial call (via Eurogamer) will be revealed soon: “[WWE] has recently signed a new deal in the role-playing games space that will be announced soon”. Beyond this, the emblematic organization has also looked at the latest trends in the sector and is considering embarking on other projects, according to the head of Mark Stephanie McMahon: “We also continue to evaluate the metaversoboth existing walled garden environments and decentralized properties, expect to hear more in the coming months.”

Added to this, from WWE they have assessed the latest obstacles suffered by their main video game saga and the results obtained with the launch of WWE 2K22: “After taking a little over a year off to improve the game engine, we have worked hand in hand hand in hand with our partners who participate in the interactive, we have listened to our customers and fans, and we have regained their trust by giving them a game that exceeds your expectations“.

“Video games are a priority for WWE to reach the new generation audience, with more than 80% of the WWE audience identifying themselves as gamers”, concludes McMahon. These intentions are demonstrated with a WWE 2K22 that, according to what we told you in its analysis, recovers everything good about wrestling and intends to continue expanding your experience with legendary DLCs.

