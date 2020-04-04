The Butthole Cut And 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About Cats

Talking Of Spielberg, He Reportedly Did not Even See The Remaining Cut Prior To Its Launch

As I discussed earlier, there was a race to get Cats prepared for launch (or at the least as shut as potential) earlier than sending the Tom Hooper-directed musical to theaters in December 2019. With all the visible results mishaps left within the theatrical minimize, it is easy to see that Hooper and crew minimize just a few corners as a way to hit a deadline. However to see how a lot the ultimate days of the post-production have been rushed, simply to the Deadline report that Steven Spielberg (bear in mind, his manufacturing firm was serving to runn issues) did not even get an opportunity to see the film earlier than it was launched. Whether or not this was intentional or only a sacrifice that needed to be made stays to be seen.