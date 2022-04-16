The buyer of the NFT of the first tweet for three million receives 280 dollars as the highest offer

He intended to sell the message of Jack Dorsey, creator of Twitter, for 48 million dollars.

NFTs have crept into everything that has to do with digital, and the latest developments in video games are good proof of this. Big companies like Konami or Ubisoft have plans with this technology, but things happen in parallel that do not leave it in a good place.

It is the case of the buyer of the NFT of the first tweet in history, who paid a fortune for the message that Jack Dorsey left on the social network. We are talking about Sina Estavi, an entrepreneur of Iranian origin who is widely known in the crypto world for this fact. He acquired the NFT from the tweet by $2.9 millionbut he has found a surprise when he wanted to sell it.

He expected to earn 48.8 million to donate half to NGOsEstavi announced last week on his personal Twitter account that he was going to sell the NFT and that half of the profits would go to charity, but it doesn’t seem like he’s going to help much. She placed the NFT on the OpenSea platform expecting to earn about 48.8 million, but the best offer you have received is $280a ridiculous amount compared to what he paid and the sales expectations that the entrepreneur had.

The NFT received seven offers that vary between 0.0019 ETH and 0.09 ETH, which at the exchange translates into a range that goes from 6 to 277 dollars. Estavi has explained to CoinDesk that at these prices he will not sell it, but the curiosity is there and it has served for many people to make fun of the speculative market that is behind these cryptographic tokens that represent the ownership of something digital.

As we mentioned at the beginning, NFTs have gained a certain relevance in the conversation about video games because a large part of the companies intend to implement them in the industry. For example, SEGA continues to insist on its value, but the truth is that in recent months there has been a sharp decline in the value of most NFTs, with the bubble beginning to burst.

If you want to know more about the risks and opportunities they present, you can take a look at this report from our colleagues at 3DJuegosPC.

