The Californication video game is finally a reality. We only had to wait 22 years and a very dedicated Spanish fan

In the year 2000, when channels like MTV were still truly dedicated to music, a music video by California band Red Hot Chili Peppersbecame one of the most popular of the time and became a classic.

It was the video for “Californication’, the fourth single from the album with the same name, and one that many of us remember for its style in which it replicates what you would see in a fairly realistic video game for the time. Is a game that didn’t really exist, until now.

A Spanish programmer has turned the Red Hot Chili Peppers video ‘Californication’ into a free game for Windows and Mac

The game is a project Miquel Camps Orteza, a Catalan developer who, like many of us who grew up watching MTV in those days, had a very strong desire to play that game that appeared in the video. Surprised that no one had done it so many years later, he set the goal himself.

The result is a small game created in Unity that has been published on the itch.io platform and that transports us to the world of the video clip through seven levels with different mechanics. You have the possibility choose from any of the gang members as your character to control.

The game has no music because obviously you would have to pay rights. However, Miquel has found an ingenious solution to this by adding in-game links to the official song on YouTube, and various Californication covers that you can play in the background in your browser while you play.

Caliphonation, the video game, It is completely free and it is also portable, that is, it does not need installation, just unzip the downloaded files in Windows and run the main .exe. In addition it also has support for Xbox and PlayStation controls, you can read about the controls in the description.

Until now the game has been very well received and already have downloaded more than 10,000 times. At Genbeta we talked a bit with Miquel, and he told us that the ultimate goal of the challenge was to do something that could attract attention, to see if he finds a job as a video game developer.

January 💥 The spark that blew up the dynamite was “Camino a Andorra” a game that occurred to me when I saw the controversy of youtubers, it went viral and had 15k visits https://t.co/c0MeOL53GJ – comandoGdev – Miquel 🇪🇸 (@comandogdev) December 31, 2021

This is not the first game published. The programmer told us that he started getting interested in this world around November 2021, and it started with this game. a little troll of races called Camino a Andorra that works on the web and Android, and where you have to dodge a little the Tax Agency logo.

Miquel is looking for a job as a video game developer and added this game to his portfolio to get more attention

“I have been making small games to learn and teach what I can do.” She has signed up for several Game Jams, events where you make games in a short period of time and under a theme proposed by the organization, and now she wants to focus his career by moving from web development to Gamedev.

The Californication project began only in January of this year, and we already have the results of their efforts. He was documenting everything from his Twitter account and has caught the eye of various media. Miquel says that it has been difficult for him to enter the industry and that is why he is doing this type of thing to make himself known. At Genbeta we like what he is doing and we wish him the best.