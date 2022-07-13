The call for the PlayStation Talents Awards 2022 in support of Spanish development is open

SIE Spain seeks to reward the best Spanish video games in the ninth edition of the event.

One more year, and now there are nine, from Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain they have opened a call for the Premios PlayStation Talentswhich seek to distinguish the best Spanish indie video games, assess the originality and quality of the projects.

For a few days, and until September 30, all those interested who wish to apply for the nine awards will be able to send their proposals through the official PlayStation Talents page. From the organization they advance that the maximum award will be accompanied by 10,000 euros to finance its development.

In addition, for 10 months they will have the transfer of a space for their

development at one of the PlayStation Talents Games Camp venues, along with the

Advice from the best professionals in the sector in artistic matters, marketing, business and development. The video game will be guaranteed to be published on PlayStation, in addition to a promotional campaign for the firm.

Next, the categories announced for these awardswhere we find two novelties compared to previous editions: “Best Game Pitch”, which will reward the abilities of the participants to express the strong points of their projects, and the “Best idea for DualSense” award, which will seek the most ingenious projects that give an original use of the PS5 wireless controller

Best Original Idea.



Best Original Story.



Best Game Design.



Game with Best Art.



Best Original Soundtrack.



Best Game Pitch.



Best Game for the Press.



Best Idea for DualSense.



Best Idea for PlayStation VR.



Compromiso PlayStation.



Best Game of the Year.

More about: PlayStation Talents, PlayStation and PlayStation Spain.