The Callisto Protocol advances its minimum and recommended requirements on PC, incomplete at the moment

While it sounds like we won’t be needing huge components, there’s no word on graphics or storage.

One of the games that has been gaining more integers in recent months is The Callisto Protocol, the horror title from Striking Distance Studios which is being developed by veterans of the Dead Space saga. Its launch is set for PC and consoles after the State of Play trailer, but little by little new information is coming out.

Requirements will be updatedThose who play on the computer will be interested in what equipment they need at home to get the best possible experience with this The Callisto Protocol, doubts that are beginning to be resolved on the Steam page. In it they have shared some minimum and recommended requirements that are incomplete.

For example, there is no information about the graphics or the storage that it will require. We will know more details once the premiere approaches but, even so, we leave you the specifications below so that you can get an idea of ​​​​what you can expect.

System Requirements

*Incomplete, in the absence of knowing more

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/11 de 64 bits



Windows 10/11 de 64 bits Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4 Cores



Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4 Cores Memory: 8 GB of RAM



8 GB of RAM Graphics: to reveal



to reveal DirectX: version 11



version 11 Storage: to reveal

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/11 de 64 bits



Windows 10/11 de 64 bits Processor: AMD Athlon 5350



AMD Athlon 5350 Memory: 8 GB of RAM



8 GB of RAM Graphics: to reveal



to reveal DirectX: version 12



version 12 Storage: to reveal

To play The Callisto Protocol you will have to wait for the December 2 this year when, in addition to PC, it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. We already know the price of its editions, which will have different options if we opt for the digital format, but also with a physical edition that will arrive in Spain.

