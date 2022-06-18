The Callisto Protocol bets so much on the grotesque that its authors took years to polish their gore system

Striking Distance Studios wants every shot and dismemberment to feel unique.

The Callisto Protocol did not need more than a couple of trailers to make our hair stand on end, but Striking Distance Studios wanted to go further with a gameplay that, presented during the Summer Game Fest 2022, has achieved turn our stomach. Taking into account that the title drinks directly from the classic Dead Space, we can expect large doses of terror and the most grotesque scenes. After all, its authors made sure to polish these sensations with a system of gore very realistic.

We wanted each person to have a different terrifying experienceGlen SchofieldGlen Schofield, the game’s director, has been talking to IGN about what makes The Callisto Protocol one of a kind. Part of this achievement comes thanks to the already mentioned gore system, which promises a different experience for each player in terms of shooting and dismemberment of enemies.

“We spent a couple of years on what we call the gore system. Render engineers, a couple of artists, would spend time ripping every enemy. There were times when it was like, ‘Rip another hole in him, maybe he does this.’ . So you may never see the same guy ripped apart twice. This was also part of the game. We wanted each person to have a different terrifying experience.”

We will be able to verify all these grotesque innovations from the December 2, game release date. At the moment, we can choose the edition that we like the most while checking the minimum and recommended requirements on PC. And, if you want to know more about the Striking Distance Studios project, we recommend you take a look at the keys that will make it the scariest game of 2022.

