The Callisto Protocol details the price and content of its editions: it will have up to a season pass

The horror game from Striking Distance Studios confirmed a release date in the past State of Play.

After appearing in the State of Play with a new trailer that set a release date, little by little we have been getting to know more news about The Callisto Protocol, the new horror title from Striking Distance Studios which, hand in hand with veterans of the saga, will try to convince fans of Dead Space.

will have a season passIf we access the PS Store, we will see that the page has been updated with new information. In addition to confirming texts in various languages ​​and a expected dubbing in Spanishdetails everything related to the different editions that are available to purchase and reserve.

Below we leave you the prices of the content that each of the digital editions for PS4 and PS5 brings, without being able to explain more about it since it is unknown at the moment what will the battle pass bring or the different packs that are introduced.

Day One Edition (PS5) por 69,99 euros

The Callisto Protocol (PS5 & PS4)



Retro Prisoner Suit (PS5 & PS4)



Smuggling Pack (PS5 & PS4)



Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5) for 89.99 euros

The Callisto Protocol (PS5 & PS4)



Retro Prisoner Suit (PS5 & PS4)



Smuggling Pack (PS5 & PS4)



Season Pass (PS5 & PS4)



Day One Edition (PS4) por 59,99 euros

The Callisto Protocol (PS4)



retro prisoner outfit



contraband pack



Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) for 79.99 euros

The Callisto Protocol (PS4)



retro prisoner outfit



contraband pack



season pass



The Callisto Protocol will seek to challenge players by challenging them to escape from the maximum security Black Iron prison and uncover the terrifying secrets of the United Jupiter Company. The game is starring Josh Duhamel (Transformers) in the role of Jacob Lee, a cargo ship pilot trapped in the depths of the prison.

Both the digital and physical editions, which will arrive in Spain, have their release date set for the next December 2 this year, when it will land on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Its creator trusts that we will once again enjoy a horror experience to match, despite the fact that a remake of the original Dead Space is underway without him.

