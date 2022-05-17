The Callisto Protocol from the creator of Dead Space will share news this week

The survival-horror set 300 years in the future of the PUBG universe has yet to have a release date.

If we received the date for the release of Dead Space Remake a few days ago, this week we could have very similar news with a video game signed by one of the creators of the original. We are talking about The Callisto Protocol, which Glen A. Schofield has assured on Twitter will share news sooner rather than later.

“If you weren’t following The Callisto Protocol’s Twitter, maybe now is a good time. Stay tuned for some news next week. Until then, here’s a close-up of one of the creatures designed by our character team,” Schofield posted on the well-known social network on Friday, giving us a close-up look at one of the gruesome creatures awaiting in the adventure.

It is completely unknown what information Striking Distance Studio will share, but with a premiere still scheduled for 2022 and about a year and a half having passed since its announcement, it may be a good time to release a gameplay video of the adventure, as well as more details. when survival-horror might be available.

Glen A. Schofield is quite active on social networks and a few days ago he promised with The Callisto Protocol to offer an uncomfortable and unpredictable experience.

The Callisto Protocol is the first game developed by Striking Distance Studios, a team of 150 industry veterans, and seeks to raise the bar for survival horror games. It will do so by making the user travel to a maximum security prison on Callisto, one of Jupiter’s moons, in the year 2320 in a story not without action framed within the PUBG universe, the battle-royale.

