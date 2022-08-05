The Callisto Protocol shows a terrifying creature from which you will not be able to hide

The Blind is an enemy that is fully adapted to the dark, which presents a new danger.

Space horror fans are eagerly awaiting The Callisto Protocol, the new video game from Striking Distance Studios that promises situations of true terror once this end of the year arrives on PC and consoles, influenced not only by video games, but also by movies.

On the dangers we will have to face, the co-founder and head of the study Glen Schofield He had already told us how many types of enemy the title will have, with figures that will move around a dozen, but now we know one more thanks to a publication that he himself has made in Twitter and what you have next:

The Blind Man has adapted to the darkThe terrifying being you see in the image is nicknamed The blind, and it is a biophage that has evolved more than other enemies that we will come across. This has the peculiarity that has adapted to the darkso it will create even more tense situations once we get into dimly lit places.

To check on our own if The Callisto Protocol is as scary as it seems, we will have to wait for the day December 2, 2022, when it will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. At that time we will be able to judge if it manages to fulfill what it promises and becomes one of the great titles of this year.

