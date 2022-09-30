The Callisto Protocol: Striking Distance showed more details of its new horror game

The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios)

Striking Distance Studios published a new preview of The Callisto Protocolthe brand new action horror title from the creator of Dead Space, Glen Schofield.

The new images showed the chilling journey through Black Iron Prision and a bit of the shooter frenzy that promises a new era of sci-fi horror.

The Callisto Protocol

The dark universe of The Callisto Protocol hides a dark destiny for all who dare to prowl the cells of the prison colony. Players will find that the corporation responsible for the establishment has been experimenting with monstrous creatures and that all prisoners must find a way to survive without falling victim to their bloodlust.

“We have everything: there is melee, we have a firing system and we have something we call the GRP system (…). In any case, what is scary will be the main mechanics: you must know how to maintain the tension, the suspense, the ‘I don’t know what is going to happen next,'” Schofield said in the exclusive interview with Infobae Latin Power.

The Callisto Protocol

Despite the developer’s controversial statements about the studio’s “crunch” process (for which he came out to apologize publicly), there is no news of any possible delay for the date fixed on December 2.

