The Callisto Protocol will have ray tracing on PC and consoles after finding a solution to apply it

The technology director of Striking Distance Studios has talked about how lighting and reflections have worked.

The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated video games of the end of 2022, although the horror proposal of Striking Distance Studios It’s been negative news in recent days as studio head Glen Schofield bragged on social media about the extra hours the team was putting in to get to launch.

However, there are also positive aspects to highlight about the horror title that lands in December. The studio’s chief technology officer, Mark James, has confirmed in an interview with IGN that The Callisto Protocol will feature ray tracingat least on PC and the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft, and has detailed some of the important elements of lighting and reflections.

We modified the motor to support more lightsMark James“We realized that Unreal Engine 4 was limited to four shadow-casting lights, so first we work on modifying the engine to be able to support more lights at a lower cost per light,” explains James. “We found that for the number of shadows we wanted to create, we needed to create our own solution. So create a ray traced hybrid shadow tool which applies detail to areas of the screen that are important to the overall quality of the scene.

Regarding the hardware, James comments that they have wanted to focus on the advanced features offered by the new generation of consoles, including in the design “technologies such as positional audio, fast storage of lighting and, of course, GPUs with ray tracing capabilities”. However, he assures that they have maintained a scalable content generation approach to offer a good graphic and sound aspect regardless of platform.

To check first-hand if all these graphical implementations stand out in The Callisto Protocol, we will have to wait until December 2, 2022when the game goes on sale on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, not being available on Game Pass out of the box but with plans to continue to support the game with updates for at least a year from its release date. launch.

More about: The Callisto Protocol, Ray tracing, Graphics and Striking Distance Studios.