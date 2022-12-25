The Camino de Santiago now begins in Manhattan

The poet Marcos de la Fuente and the Galician muralist Vanesa Martin shaped a 4 x 4 meter mural, on a corner between Second Avenue and 45th Street, in Manhattan, New York (Photo: Ángel Colmenares / EFE)

The road to Santiago It has numerous variants, some arriving from France and others from Andalusia, but it had never occurred to anyone to create a sea road that would link the city of New York with the capital of Galicia.

To the Galician muralist who lives in the Big Apple Vanessa Martin It occurred to him to imagine that path, which would be guided by the same stars as landmarks, between Manhattan and Santiago de Compostela, and he captured it in a mural on a corner between Second Avenue and 45th Street, almost in the shadow of the building. UN headquarters.

The mural (4 x 4 meters) consists of a map of the European West and the American East, with an imaginary route that crosses the Atlantic Ocean between New York and Santiago, where the scallop is not missing: the pilgrim’s shell turned into a symbol of the way

It may interest you: “Franz Gertsch, the great Swiss painter of hyperrealism, died”

All presided over by a question: “Do you know the way? Do you know the way?”

A poem in Galician and English by Source Markspoet and partner of the muralist, appears written about the deep ocean that separates America from Europe.

The Camino de Santiago has numerous variants, some arriving from France and others from Andalusia, but it had never occurred to anyone to create a maritime route that would link the city of New York with the capital of Galicia.

“Footfall by footstep / the step deepens / sweat entrenches in memory / the void is filled with joy”, reads the poem, which draws the attention of more than one passerby who asks if that language is Portuguese or if it is They ask what is special about that path.

Bill Vanessa that it occurred to them to honor the path from America, where it is not very well known, taking advantage of the fact that 2022 is the “compostela holy year”, which makes number 120, and the initiative was immediately supported by the Consulate of Spain in New York and Xacobeo, the official Galician body that manages the way.

The poem in Galician and English by Marcos de la Fuente, poet and partner of the muralist Vanesa Martín, accompanies the mural (Photo: Ángel Colmenares / EFE)

“Thinking of ideas to promote the wayit occurred to us to do it with a mural where we imagined a new path that would pass through the stars”, says Vanessa Martindressed in a white jumpsuit, gloves and a hat to protect herself from the freezing New York environment while she puts the last brushstrokes on her work.

Muralist with long experience in New York, where he has left works in Brooklyn or Harlem, in places as diverse as hospitals and schools, Vanessa He first imagined his mural in the Village, the most artistic and bohemian neighborhood in Manhattan where street drawings abound.

However, the difficulty of obtaining permits from building managers made him give up and look for a free wall in Turtle Bay, the neighborhood next to the UN, not only because of the proximity of iconic New York buildings – the Chrysler and Empire State, or the UN headquarters–, but also because it is a more “safe” neighborhood, remember Manuel.

“Thinking of ideas to promote the Camino, it occurred to us to do it with a mural where we imagined a new path that would pass through the stars,” says the muralist Vanesa Martín (Photo: Ángel Colmenares / EFE)

In the Village, he explains, there are plenty of graffiti artists who sometimes amuse themselves by vandalizing other people’s works and ruining drawings, while on the side of the United Nations the streets are much more closely watched and the graffiti artists are almost invisible.

“In addition, and since we are in the middle of winter, the spray cans freeze and they could not even stain the mural”, which is at ground level, he comments. Manuel.

With luck, the mural can last intact for a month, or a year, depending solely on the whims of the graffiti artists. The owner of the building, for his part, gave his permission without an expiration date.

a neighbor of Turtle Bay, in Midtown East of the island, who lives in a nearby tower, saw the mural from his window, went over to look around and it turned out that he was a Galician from Santiago de Compostela itself. From the New York diaspora. From his window he will be able to protect the mural against vandals.

Source: EFE.

Keep reading

Arteba confirmed date and place for the 2023 edition

Malba expands and will open a new headquarters in Escobar in 2024

A program links culture and sovereignty in the Argentine Antarctic