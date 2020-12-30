The Canadian company has already bought the mobile towers which farmers broke as Jio

new Delhi: Amidst the agitation, the anger of the farmers is now coming out on Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Jio. In Punjab and Haryana, farmers have vandalized more than 1500 mobile towers. Disconnected the power connection. Now a fact is coming out that the towers which the farmers broke as Jio, have already been sold. Jio has already sold these towers to a Canadian company. This deal was done only in 2020. However, Jio pays the rent of this company to use these towers. Also Read – Farmers should not say Naxal and Khalistani, they are our feeders, we bow our heads: Defense Minister

This is not the first target of farmers on the company of the Ambani family. Earlier too, a large number of cases of getting Jio's SIM port were reported in the Kisan Andolan. Jio had also complained to TRAI about Vodafone-Idea and Airtel. However, so far there has been no official response from Reliance Jio on the demolition of the tower. At the same time, the Cellular Operators Association of India has demanded the security of the towers from the Government of Punjab and Haryana.

Let us know that in the last few days more than 1500 towers of Reliance Jio have been demolished in Punjab and Haryana. This disrupted Jio's communication services. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also warned against the sabotage in the towers that it should not be done.

According to a Business Today news, these towers of Jio have been purchased by Canadian company Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. These towers have been purchased for Rs 25,215 crore. Jio had more than 1 lakh 35 thousand towers across the country. Earlier, these towers were being operated only by Jio.