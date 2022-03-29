The Canadian team thrashed Jamaica 4-0 and qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after a 36-year absence

The best plays of the duel that took Canada to the World Cup

Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 at BMO Field in Toronto and qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan (who also gave the assist in the third goal), Junior Hoilett and Mariapa against, assured his passage to the World Cup of soccer to be disputed in Asia between November and December. In addition, he reached the 28-point line and secured first place in the final round of the Concacaf Qualifiers.

After the stumble on the last date against Costa Rica, the North Americans needed at least a tie to guarantee passage one date before the epilogue of the qualifying contest, but they left no doubts with a win from end to end. A) Yes, became the twentieth classified to Qatar. They accompany the cast that were already confirmed: Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Qatar, Germany Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, Croatia, South Korea, Denmark, Spain, France, England, Iran, Serbia, Switzerland and Netherlands.

Far away in time and concepts was October 2012, when Honduras beat him 8-1 to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. That was the beginning of the fall to the deepest well until reaching sixteen matches without success and going down to 122nd position in the FIFA ranking. Things did not improve either for the classification to Russia 2018 at the hand of the Ecuadorian Octavio Zambranowhich lasted from March 2017 to January 2018, and after the World Cup they decided on Englishman John Herdman, after his excellent time with the women’s team.

From then on, the goal was always to have a competitive team for the 2026 World Cup, in which Canada will share the venue with Mexico and the United States, but the good times were anticipated and The good results have already started to appear.. It successfully qualified for the 2019/20 Concacaf Nations League, and in the 2019 Gold Cup it had already reached the quarterfinals and was eliminated there by Haiti, which came from 2-0 down to win 3- 2, but the main thing is the rise of new figures who seem willing to change the team’s history, such as Lucas Cavallini, the scorer of River Plate origin for the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer, or Jonathan David, who fights to be the top scorer in Ligue 1 in which they play Lionel Messi, Neymar O Kylian Mbappéand especially the Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonse Daviesa true emerging star of world football, who was absent in the decisive match.

Thus, the Canadians relegated the two great candidates of the Concacaf, Mexico and the United States. And he will most likely be in number four (there is a remote chance that he will go to number three) of the draw on Friday, April 1, with the emotion running high at being part of a World Cup again.

The cry of Cyle Larin, who celebrates with Richie Laryea the goal that led the classification (REUTERS / Carlos Osorio)

