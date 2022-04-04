The cancellation clause that Max Verstappen can activate to leave Red Bull

Max Verstappen signed with Red Bull until 2028 (Reuters)

After achieving glory in the Formula 1after becoming world champion last season ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen he turned in the highest paid pilot of the competition by signing an extension to his contract in early March.

However, this item within the agreement was not the only one that surprised, but also the number of years for which it was done, until 2028in a strategic move by the Austrian team of shield your star pilot for several seasons in the face of any unexpected market movement.

Now, a month after that moment when Mad Max stamped his signature, Helmut Marko (advisor to the team) revealed that despite the extension of the agreement, the Dutchman you can make use of a clause to leave the team at the time you want.

Verstappen could leave the team if he sees a drop in performance (Getty)

“If Red Bull experiences some sort of ‘accident‘ Just like in 2014 when we had absolutely no chance against Mercedes because of the engine, then there is of course an exit clause.”

“Max it is an important link in the game of chess. Not surprisingly, manufacturers take this into account. For Red Bull it was important to be able to say that we have committed the best driver to our team until 2028. If you have someone like Maxit has a positive effect on the rest of the team and on the team members”, he considered in an interview with Formula 1.

The 24-year-old runner, meanwhile, seems far from wanting to activate this option at the moment since in each interview he is always in charge of making clear the good relationship he maintains with Christian Horner and the rest of the team. “I feel very good in the team and I think that is already very important.. And I always felt loyalty for the opportunity they gave me in F1. And also we have always harbored the same objective ”, were some of his last statements.

“I have always believed in this project and luckily it paid off last year and that also takes a bit of the pressure off me, the need to win that title. We have already materialized the dream and I trust the people around me. I have a good time with them, there is no reason to change that ”, he sentenced.

Verstappen is the defending champion of the title (Reuters)

Arrived in F1 in 2015 With 17 years at the wheel of Toro Rosso, the subsidiary team of Red Bull, Verstappen promoted in 2016, winning his first GP with Red Bull in Spainbecoming the youngest driver to win a race in history, at 18 years, 7 months and 15 days, one of his several early records.

Six years after its premiere in The maximumand according to the Dutch newspaper the telegraph, the Dutchman became the highest paid in F1 with a Salary estimated at 50 million euros (over 55 million dollars) per season”.

your rival Lewis Hamilton, seven times world champion and with a contract with Mercedes until the end of 2023, is so far the highest paid driver. The British would be pocketing 54.8 million euros for his sporting activity, with a fixed salary slightly less than 50 million euros.

