The candidates who won the Bihar Assembly elections got an average of 25.23% votes: ADR

Bihar Election Result: In the Bihar Assembly elections, the winners received an average of 25.23% of the total registered votes. This has been said in a report by the election rights group ‘Association for Democratic Reforms’ (ADR). Voting was held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 for the 243 seats of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in which the NDA got a majority. The ADR said in a statement that the winners received an average of 25.23 percent of the total registered votes. Also Read – ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 Date: ICSE, ISC Board Examination to be held this month, CISCE wrote letter to CM of states and Election Commission

It said that in Bihar earlier in the 2015 assembly elections, the winners received an average of 25.09 percent of the total registered votes. The ADR said that three winners have won by less than 200 votes. It said that out of 243 winners, 26 are women and out of which 27 percent and above got votes. Also Read – Sonu Sood, ‘The Messiah of the Workers’, elected State Icon of Punjab, expressed happiness

Of the 4,21,37,619 votes cast in the assembly elections in 2020, 7,06,252 (1.68 percent) votes were for NOTA. At the same time, out of 3,81,20,124 votes cast in the 2015 assembly elections, 9,47,279 (2.48 percent) votes were for NOTA. In 2013, the Election Commission brought the option of pressing the ‘NOTA’ button in the EVM in the event of no candidate being liked. Also Read – Kapil Sibal Targets Congress Leadership: Against Congress leadership, Kapil Sibal said – no hope from this party now

(input language)