The Candyman Trailer Is Definitely Not For The Faint Of Heart

Depart a Remark
Up to now, 2020 has been principally a tough yr for horror followers on the subject of new releases from the style, however issues appear to lastly be turning round. This Friday, audiences will get the prospect to witness the awesomeness that’s Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, and now we all know that enjoying earlier than it will likely be a preview of one of the crucial thrilling scary motion pictures set to come back out within the subsequent few months: Nia DaCosta’s Candyman.
The trailer for the reimagining of director Bernard Rose’s 1992 franchise-spawning launch is now on-line – and whereas the banner in entrance could say that the footage is permitted for all audiences, I’ll warn that it’s not meant for the faint of coronary heart or horror-averse. You’ve been cautioned!
Sufficiently traumatized now? Good, as a result of we nonetheless have a little bit over three months earlier than the complete movie arrives in theaters, and that must be loads of time so that you can get well after which be completely re-traumatized yet again.
Based mostly on a script by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld, Candyman brings again the traditional city legend concerning the titular hook-handed villain who may be summoned by saying his identify 5 occasions right into a mirror… solely you don’t actually need to do this, as a result of the tip result’s excessively bloody homicide. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II performs Anthony McCoy, an artist who develops a fascination with the horrible fantasy, and sees his fascination tackle new ranges as he discovers that he may very well be remodeling into Candyman himself.
When you haven’t watched the unique Candyman not too long ago, it’s an incredible instance of pull-no-punches horror, and it will seem that Nia DaCosta has created one thing in an analogous vein right here. Whereas we actually hope that this trailer isn’t exhibiting us an excessive amount of, it seems like this film goes to be stuffed with a variety of horrific and scary set items, from the occasions that transpire in that top college toilet, to the artwork exhibit, to no matter is occurring in that bathe on the very finish.
Additionally starring Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Vanessa Williams, and Rebecca Spence (and probably Tony Todd?), Candyman goes to be including some screams to all of the blockbuster thrills accessible on the large display this summer time, set to hit theaters on June 12th. With the discharge of this trailer, the film has undoubtedly rocketed up our “Most Anticipated of 2020” listing, and we’ll undoubtedly be following it carefully between now and the time that it’s prepared for consumption.
Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for the entire newest updates concerning the movie – together with tales from a Q&A with Nia DaCosta we did yesterday throughout a particular Candyman trailer preview occasion – and to see what else will quickly be coming to a theater close to you, you should definitely try our 2020 Launch Schedule.
Add Comment