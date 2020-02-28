The Candyman Trailer Is Definitely Not For The Faint Of Heart

When you haven’t watched the unique Candyman not too long ago, it’s an incredible instance of pull-no-punches horror, and it will seem that Nia DaCosta has created one thing in an analogous vein right here. Whereas we actually hope that this trailer isn’t exhibiting us an excessive amount of, it seems like this film goes to be stuffed with a variety of horrific and scary set items, from the occasions that transpire in that top college toilet, to the artwork exhibit, to no matter is occurring in that bathe on the very finish.