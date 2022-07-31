The captain of Germany painted a mustache before the final of the European Championship: the reason behind her joke that went viral

Alexandra Popp surprised the press with fake mustaches

One of the great figures of European Championship female is the german soccer player Alexandra Poppcaptain of her team and tournament scorer, who in the run-up to this Sunday’s final against England in Wembley appeared at the press conference with a look Very particular. Her joke surprised the chroniclers and quickly went viral on social networks.

Poppfront of 31 years who currently plays for the women’s team VfL Wolfsburgcasually entered to give the press conference and everything seemed normal until he took off the mask that covered his face, causing laughter from those present because he had a mustache made of black ribbon. She held back her laugh as she said “Hola” in a deep voice.

It is that as a result of his great performances in the continental contest, where he has scored 6 goals and tops the list of scorers along with her English rival Beth Meadthere were many comments on social networks and in the German media for her to be summoned by Hansi Flick for him Qatar World Cup 2022.

Alexandra Popp is the great figure of the German team in the Women’s European Championship (Photo: REUTERS)

“We were joking over breakfast this morning and then we said let’s go for it. I think it fits the mood of the team.”said Alexandra Popp in his dialogue with journalists. A German satirical magazine and some soccer portals suggested that she had to be called up to play for the men’s national team. world Cup in November.

In the semifinals against Francethe German goalscorer became the first woman to score in five consecutive games in a Women’s European Championship and the second player in absolute terms, both male and female, to achieve it after Michael Platini in the 1984 edition.

The casual attitude of Popp before some comments that generated controversy was unanimously applauded in the press room. The veteran striker, who has already passed the 120 appearances international with Germanywants revenge after missing the Euro 2013 due to a serious injury and almost missed out on it due to an untimely positive test result from COVID-19 a few days before the start of the tournament.

Alexandra Popp is one of the scorers in the European Championship with 6 goals (Photo: REUTERS)

The English and German teams will face each other this Sunday at the stadium in Wembley. When they clashed in 2009, the Germans prevailed by 6-2 In finland. That trophy conquered by the German team was the fifth of six in a row they achieved between 1995 and 2017. In addition, they also won in 1987 as West Germany and in 1991, so they have eight of the 12 editions in their possession.

