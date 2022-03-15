The captain of the Russian soccer team asked the coach not to be quoted because he has Ukrainian relatives

Artem Dzyuba, captain of the Russian team, asked not to be summoned (Photo: REUTERS)

While the Russian president Vladimir Putin intensifies its bombings, the conflict carried out by its government against Ukraine has also splashed the Russia national football team: Team Captain, Artem Dzyubaasked not to be summoned for the next matches at the end of March because he has Ukrainian family and friends, as explained by the coach on Tuesday Valeri Karpin.

“On Sunday we spoke on the phone with Artem and assured that he really wants to play in the national team. But now, due to the difficult political situation in Ukraine, where he has many relativesapologized and asked not to be part of this call,” he said. Karpin in an interview published on the official website of the Russian Federation.

The selector of 53 years, who played for Celta de Vigo, Valencia and Real Sociedad, took command of his country’s national team in July last year. According to his sayings, he regrets the absence of Dzyuba but it won’t go off your radar: “We have agreed to keep in touch and I will closely follow his next matches with Zenit (Saint Petersburg).”

Valeri Karpin, the Russian coach, gave details about the absence of Artem Dzyuba in his call (Photo: REUTERS)

Much of the Russian media echoed the news that the captain of the Sbornaya He asked not to be in the summons for political reasons and the player himself had to go out to put cold cloths.

“I did not go to the Russian team not for political reasons. It is a matter of family circumstances, but I would not like to go into details. During this period of time, I would like to spend time with my family. It seems to me that there was a misunderstanding, Karpin misunderstood me, or his words were misunderstood“, said Artem Dzyuba in your discharge.

After the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian forces, the FIFA decided to exclude Russia from the qualifying playoff at Qatar World Cup 2022 that he had to dispute before Poland scheduled at the end of the month. The Russian Football Federation appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and requested the lifting of the sanction on a provisional basis, something on which the TAS will be pronounced in the next dates.

The Russian team awaits a decision from the TAS to find out if it will be able to play the playoff to the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

Regardless of this, the cast led by Valeri Karpin It will meet from March 21 to 27. The DT will bring together 27 players from the local league. “The specific program of the concentration and friendly matches is being drawn up and will be published in the future. For logistical reasons, I made the decision to do not call players who play for foreign clubs for concentration,” he explained. Karpin.

