The Capture is returning to BBC One for second series

Surveillance drama The Capture will return to BBC One for a second series after the present grew to become BBC iPlayer’s largest new title of 2019.

Holliday Grainger (Patrick Melrose, Cinderella) will reprise her function as DI Rachel Carey for series two, which can be written by the present’s creator and director Ben Chanan.

The present’s renewal follows the success of the primary series, which acquired over 22 million requests on BBC iPlayer, in accordance to the BBC.

The Capture season two will choose up after series one’s (spoiler alert) shock ending, which noticed Carey be a part of the dodgy correction workforce whose conspiracy she had sought to expose.

“I’m excited to be becoming a member of Ben Chanan and the workforce for series two of The Capture,” Holliday Grainger mentioned.

“Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between potential and possible darkish truths and continually retains you guessing. I can’t wait to discover what he has in retailer for Rachel Carey subsequent.”

Whereas creator Chanan teased that the upcoming series will see Carey “fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation”, having solely “simply scratched the floor of this conspiracy”.

