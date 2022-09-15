The car in which the President of Ukraine Volodomir Zelensky was traveling in an accident in kyiv: no serious injuries

Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky (Reuters)

The car of the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelenskiywas involved in a traffic accident in Kievbut he is not seriously injured, according to Zelenskiy’s spokesman, Serhii Nykyforovin a Facebook post early Thursday.

As officially reported, after the crash with a private vehicle, the Ukrainian president was treated by paramedics and no serious injuries were reported.

“The President was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were foundNykyforov explained.

While, The president’s driver did need medical attentionwho was transported in an ambulance.

Soon, the security forces will give more information.

The declaration complete from Nykyforovsays: “In kyiv, a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. The doctors accompanying the head of state provided emergency assistance to the driver of the car. The President was examined by a doctor, and no serious injuries were detected. Law enforcement officers will find out all the circumstances of the accident.”

Zelenskyy delayed in posting his daily video speech he has given every night during the war, possibly due to the accident.

In his late-night television message, Zelensky said he had just returned from the Kharkiv area and assured that “almost the entire region” it was retaken after the Ukrainian counteroffensive to dislodge Russian forces.

Zelensky attends a bathtub-raising ceremony in the recently liberated city of Izium (REUTERS)

This Wednesday, Zelensky visited the city of Iziumwhich served as a base for Russian troops in Kharkiv, in the northwest of the country, and was retaken as part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in that region.

Several Ukrainian media, including the agency Ukrinform reported the trip of the Ukrainian leader, who has rarely left kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Zelensky participated in a ceremony in which the Ukrainian flag was raised in Izium and congratulated soldiers who had taken part in the liberation.

The act, which began with a minute of silence in honor of the fallen soldiers to retake the city, was also attended by the Vice Minister of Defense, Hanna Malariaas well as several senior representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers in Izium (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

As reported yesterday by the Ministry of Defense, in the course of the counteroffensive, more than 300 places in the northeastern region, from which Russian forces have almost completely withdrawn.

Izium, about some 45,000 inhabitants Before the start of the war and some 120 kilometers southeast of the regional capital, Kharkiv, it was of crucial importance to the Russian troops, who controlled the towns leading to the Lugansk region from there.

After the withdrawal of the Russian forces, the Ukrainian Army took control of Izium last September 10.

(With information from Reuters, EFE, AP and AFP)

Keep reading:

Putin’s decision that cost thousands of lives: revealed that he rejected a deal at the beginning of the war because he expanded his ambitions in Ukraine

The video that shows how the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries promises pardons to prisoners to strengthen their ranks