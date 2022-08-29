The Cardinal of Nicaragua asked the congregation to “trust in the Lord” amid the attacks of the Ortega regime

Leopoldo Brenes, Cardinal of Nicaragua (EFE/Jorge Torres)



The Cardinal of Nicaragua, Leopoldo Brenes, asked the local congregation to trust “fully in the Lord, not in strategies”this Sunday, nine days after the arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a critic of the Daniel Ortega dictatorship.

Álvarez is accused by the Police of carrying out “destabilizing and provocative activities”, and the Catholic Church, as well as believers, ask for his release.

“The strength of the humble is the Lord, (it is) to fully trust in the Lord, not in strategies, not in human means, not in the logic of this world, not in calculations, not in great speeches, not in the applause, no”Brenes said, at the Sunday mass celebrated in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Managua.

Since Álvarez was held in the curia of the Matagalpa Cathedral on August 4, two weeks before his arrest, voices from different parts of the world demanded the intervention of Pope Francis.

Last week the Supreme Pontiff expressed his concern and sorrow for the situation in Nicaragua and He called for “an open and sincere dialogue” so that “the bases for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found.”

Francisco’s position did not improve Álvarez’s situation, nor that of ten other imprisoned priests in Nicaragua, and fueled the internal debate about what the Catholic Church should do for his release.

Álvarez, a critic of Ortega, was forcibly removed from the Episcopal Palace of Matagalpa by the National Police, who accused him of carrying out “destabilizing and provocative activities.”



Brenes, who stated that Álvarez is “impaired” after visiting him on the 19thinsisted that the situation of the bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, both in the north, will have a solution.

“The Lord always, in the midst of our problems, of difficult situations, will always find a moment in which he is present,” he said.

The arrest of Álvarez and ten priests in recent months is the latest chapter in a 43-year history of disagreements between the Catholic Church and Ortega.

Last week the diocese of Estelí, in the north of Nicaragua accused the Ortega regime of being “persecuting the Church for its prophetic mission”. “They are persecuting the Church for her prophetic mission, because it is the only one that is capable of denouncing its constant violations of human rights, forgetting that when they persecute the Church, in the person of its servants the bishops, the priests, the laity, it is Christ himself who they persecute”, indicated the clergy of Estelí, in a public letter.

“The incitement to hatred and violence was initiated by you, when Mr. Daniel Ortega, in the official act of the celebration of July 19, 2018, publicly accused some bishops of being coup plotters, terrorists and, since then,there are countless times when you, who should set the example of civility and respect, throw all kinds of insults, offenses and defamations”, launched the religious.

The Nicaraguan diocese accused the Daniel Ortega regime of persecuting the Catholic Church for its prophetic mission (AFP)



In the three-page letter, the priests from the provinces of Estelí, Madriz and Nueva Segovia, all in northern Nicaragua, listed the offenses that the Ortega regime has committed against the Nicaraguan Catholic Church since 2018.

The Sandinista dictator has described as “terrorists” the Nicaraguan bishops who acted as mediators of a national dialogue that sought a peaceful solution to the crisis that Nicaragua has been experiencing since April 2018.

The situation in Nicaragua has worsened after the controversial elections last November in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth in a row and second along with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with his main contenders in prison.

(With information from EFE)

