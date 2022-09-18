The cardinal sent by Pope Francis to Ukraine managed to escape a shooting in Zaporizhzhia while distributing food

The one in charge in the Vatican of helping the poor, the Polish cardinal Konrad Krajewski, was involved in a shooting when he was distributing food and essential goods in the town of Zaporizhzhiain Ukraine, where he has been for several days on a new humanitarian mission commissioned by Pope Francis.

The cardinal sent by the pope for the fourth time to Ukraine was delivering packages with food in Zaporizhzhia, when they started shooting at the group I was in and they had to get to safety. “For the first time in my life I did not know where to flee because it is not enough to run, you have to know where,” the Polish cardinal told the media. Vatican News.

The Vaticanwhat did not report who were the authors of the attack, assured that the group is fine and that the delivery of aid continued until the end, including the rosaries blessed by the pope. “Whoever received them immediately hung them around their necks,” he added. Konrad Krajewski.

For the cardinal it was a special date since it was the 9th anniversary of his appointment as beggar and bishop, but he affirmed that what is being experienced in Ukraine “has no mercy” and “there are no more tears or words”.

The cardinal had already been three other times in Ukraine since the war began to also carry two ambulances on behalf of Francisco and the last one was in April to celebrate the rites of Holy Week for the Catholics of the country and to pray in the city of Bucha, where after the withdrawal of the Russian Army hundreds of corpses of people tortured and executed.

Last week, Pope Francis assured it is morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from the Russian invasion.

Speaking to journalists aboard the plane on which he was returning from a three-day trip to Kazakhstan, Francis He also urged kyiv to be open to a possible dialogue, although it may “smell bad” because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side.

The war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, was the backdrop for the pope’s visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended a congress of religious leaders from around the world.

At a 45-minute aerial press conference, a reporter asked if it was morally right for countries to send weapons to Ukraine.

“This is a political decision that can be moral, morally acceptable, if it is made in conditions of morality,” said Francisco, who spoke of the principles of the “Just War” of the Roman Catholic Church, which allow the proportionate use of lethal weapons for self-defense against an aggressor nation.

“Legitimate defense is not only lawful but also an expression of love for the country. He who does not defend himself, he who does not defend something, does not love it. He who defends (something) loves it”said.

Explaining the difference between when it is moral or immoral to supply weapons to another country, Francis said: “It can be immoral if the intention is to cause more war, or to sell weapons or throw away weapons that (a country) no longer needs. Motivation is what largely qualifies the morality of this action.”

The Pope was asked if Ukraine should negotiate with the country that invaded it and if there was a “red line” to do so. “It is always difficult to understand the dialogue with countries that have started a war (…) It is difficult, but should not be ruled out“, said.

