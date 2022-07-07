The carelessness of five millimeters that left an Olympic champion out of the World Athletics Championships

Yulimar Rojas is a star of world athletics (Reuters)

Yulimar Rojas He has become an athletics star in recent years. The two-time world champion in athletics and Olympic champion is the owner of the women’s record in triple jump and her goal for this year was to be able to succeed in both her favorite discipline and the long jump, but an unusual mistake ruled her out of this possibility.

It is that, as reported World Athleticsthe mark in long jump with which the Venezuelan record holder had achieved her classification at the Eugene World Cups (Oregon, United States) is valid. His jump of 6.93 meters made on June 8 last in the Spanish base camp of Guadalajara It was not homologated because it was done with the triple jump shoes, whose sole (25 mm) exceeds the thickness limit (20 mm) approved for length footwear.

Her coach, Cuban Iván Pedroso, reported then that they will not participate in the last qualifying test due to an injury that the woman has been dragging for a long time and that is why these 5 millimeters will prevent Yulimar Rojas from making history in the North American contest.

Yulimar Rojas used the same footwear in the long jump as in the triple jump (Reuters)

The Venezuelan had the intention of achieving an unprecedented event: winning the gold medal in the triple jump and the long jump. The double of horizontal jumps in Outdoor World Championships is an achievement that no one has achieved to date, although the Russian Tatiana Levedeva achieved it on the indoor track in Budapest 2004.

The calendar of Eugene World Cups allowed to try the double jumps, since the triple final will be held on Monday, July 18, and the long one on Sunday, July 24, but Yulimar will have to focus on his best discipline, the triple jump, in which holds the world record (15.74 m last March 20 in Belgrade) and heads the world outdoor list of the year with the mark of 14.83 that he obtained in La Nucía (Alicante, Spain) on June 11 in his only competition of the season.

Nowadays Yulimar Rojas26, is training in Guadalajara, ready to win her third outdoor triple jump world title in Eugene, with which she would match the three she already has on the indoor track.

In his last presentation, the Olympic champion jumped 14.83 m (1 m/s of wind) in Alicante, establishing the best outdoor performance of the year in its first test. Also, in March, she became triple jump indoor world champion in Belgrade for the third time, improving her own world record to 15.74m. “I’m not happy with the results, but it’s a good start for the goals we have in mind, especially for the World Cup,” she said last month.

