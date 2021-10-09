The case of ‘Corona Mata Mandir’ reached the Best Courtroom, fined the petitioner

New Delhi: The Best Courtroom brushed aside a PIL filed by way of a girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district towards the demolition of a “Corona Mata temple” constructed by way of her at the side of her husband, terming it an “abuse of procedure”. A bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundaresh, whilst pushing aside the petition, additionally imposed a high quality of Rs 5,000 at the petitioner. The bench additionally mentioned that the land on which the temple was once constructed was once disputed. The highest courtroom mentioned that if the petitioner has contended that it’s his personal land and the development has been achieved in response to the native regulations, then he has now not exercised correct criminal treatment.Additionally Learn – Corona Virus Replace: Corona’s velocity is slowing down, to this point 94 crore other folks have were given the vaccine

The bench mentioned, “As of now, the petitioner has now not built temples for all different conceivable illnesses which would possibly infect the folks of this nation. The land itself was once disputed, as recorded. A grievance was once made to the police on this regard. Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Case: Best Courtroom dissatisfied over loss of motion, instructed Yogi executive – what message are you giving?

The bench mentioned, “We’re of the view that that is obviously an abuse of the method of jurisdiction of this Courtroom below Article 32 of the Charter of India. The writ petition is brushed aside with imposition of excellent of Rs.5,000. The volume of excellent must be deposited within the Best Courtroom Advocates on File Welfare Fund inside 4 weeks. Additionally Learn – 3rd Wave: How the federal government will maintain 5 lakh instances in an afternoon within the 3rd wave of Corona, made an entire plan

Petitioner Deepmala Srivastava had moved the apex courtroom citing the jurisdiction of the courtroom below Article 32 of the Charter for violation of elementary rights. The “Corona Mata” temple was once built in Juhi Shukulpur village of Pratapgarh. The temple was once built on seventh June and this temple was once demolished at the evening of eleventh June. The villagers alleged that it was once demolished by way of the police, who denied the allegation pronouncing that it was once constructed at a disputed web site and that one of the most events concerned within the dispute demolished it.

Villagers mentioned that the temple was once constructed by way of Lokesh Kumar Srivastava with donations from native citizens. He put in the idol of “Corona Mata”. Radheshyam Verma of the village was once appointed its priest, and then other folks began worshiping there. Lokesh, who lives in Noida, owns the land at the side of Nagesh Kumar Srivastava and Jai Prakash Srivastava. After the development of the temple, he moved from the village to Noida. Nagesh, in his grievance to the police, mentioned that the temple was once constructed to grasp land.