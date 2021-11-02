The case of the athlete who died 15 months ago and became a father this week

Ellidy with Minnie, widow and daughter of Alex Pullin

Pain took hold of extreme sports in Australia last year when news broke that Alex Pullin He had died at the age of 32 while doing spearfishing in the coastal region of Gold Coast, in the state of Queensland, of his nation. Now her family and fans have received moving news because this week her partner, Ellidy Pullin, was a mother.

It is that to the snowboarder who knew how to be world champion of the boardercross specialty in La Molina in 2011 and in Stoneham in 2013, sperm was collected posthumously, allowing his girlfriend to undergo an In Vitro Fertilization treatment that worked perfectly. In this way, Pullin published an image on social networks to announce that Minnie was born: “Your dad and I have been dreaming of you for years, little one. I am honored to finally welcome a part of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back to this world ”.

Pullin was also a bronze medalist in Sierra Nevada in 2017 and champion of the Australian delegation at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games. He also represented his country in three Olympic Games. For this reason, after his death the head of the Australian Olympic delegation, Ian Chesterman, said that it was “an incredibly sad day”.

Alex Pullin was a fan of spearfishing (Instagram: alexchumpypullin)

“Chumpy was a champion guy as well as being a champion athlete.. He had great charisma that allowed him to be a natural leader. He was always willing to spend his time developing winter sports in this country because he was passionate about what he did. SHis enthusiasm was contagious and his impact on Olympic sport cannot be overstated. Will be greatly missed Chumpy, not just within our winter sports family but for so many people it impacted, both here and abroad, ”he said. The International Ski Federation (FIS), for its part, also expressed its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Alex Pullin died in July 2020 due to drowning while fishing off the Gold Coast. His body was found by a diver in the waters off Palm Beach. Despite his death, his legacy will continue with Minnie, whom he will not have the opportunity to meet, but whose mother will be in charge of telling him who his father was.

The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) It continues to grow around the world since 1978, when Louise Brown was born in England, the first girl conceived by this method from a joint work of Professor Robert Edwards and Dr. Patrick Steptoe. Now, in the 21st century, family models, as well as the times of motherhood, have changed drastically and these types of tools contribute to achieving the desire to have a child in contemporary society.

