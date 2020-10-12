The Cast & Creatives of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Reunite Oct. 26

Selection will host an unique Q&A with the forged and creatives of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” plus the premiere of a never-before-seen music video of “Come What Might” within the Selection Streaming Room on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The digital dialog, moderated by Selection’s Gordon Cox, options forged members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, and Sahr Ngaujah alongside inventive workforce members Alex Timbers (Director), John Logan (E-book), Justin Levine (Music Supervisor, Orchestrator) and Sonya Tayeh (Choreographer), to debate the behind-the-scenes journey that introduced Baz Luhrmann’s movie to Broadway. Luhrmann will kick off the dialog to share his perspective on the method of adapting his work for the stage.

The digital occasion will conclude with the premiere of a brand new music video of “Come What Might,” that includes Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit.

The occasion is free to attend however requires registration: 123.com/moulinrougethemusical

