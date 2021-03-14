The Cast Of “Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)” Says Goodbye To 1st Season With Final Remarks

Forward of the ultimate episode of its first season, the solid of TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” shared their closing feedback!

“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” is a drama that follows the marital troubles of three {couples} who’re at completely different phases of their lives. The drama has damaged data since its premiere, which set a brand new report for the best viewership scores ever achieved by any drama in TV Chosun historical past. It then subsequently broke that report with its second and fifth episodes, sustaining sturdy viewership scores all through its run.

Sung Hoon, who starred because the hotshot lawyer Pan Sa Hyun, expressed his gratitude for the viewers as he shared, “I nonetheless can’t imagine we’ve reached the top. I hope everybody will ship a lot of love up till the final episode. I’ll await the day once we meet once more.”

Within the function of hospital chairman Shin Yoo Shin was Lee Tae Gon, who commented, “We’ve completed filming safely and met everybody with the sixteenth episode. There might be loads of fascinating issues that occur within the closing episode. Thanks to everybody who confirmed their love for Shin Yoo Shin.”

Park Joo Mi took on the function of Sa Pi Younger, Shin Yoo Shin’s spouse and the manufacturing director of a radio present. The actress shared her thanks for the employees and viewers as she mentioned, “The previous 4 months because the charming character named Sa Pi Younger have been a cheerful time full of the love and help from so many individuals. I’d prefer to thank the author who wrote the fantastic Pi Younger into existence, the director who at all times labored laborious to movie in a good looking gentle, the digicam director, the lighting director, and all the employees.” She concluded by sharing, “I hope viewers will stay up for season two, which I’m additionally very interested in.”

Lee Ga Ryung, who captured viewers’ hearts together with her portrayal of radio DJ Boo Hye Ryung, commented, “It appears like simply yesterday after I had my nerve-wracking and thrilling first script studying, so I can’t imagine it’s already the ultimate episode. Because it was my first time in such an enormous function, I did all the things to the perfect of my skill, however I feel there’s nonetheless rather a lot I might have executed higher. I’ll work laborious in season two to turn into a Boo Hye Ryung who improves herself and is worthy of affection. Please stay up for it.”

Lee Min Younger acted as Track Gained, the older lady who captivated Pan Sa Hyun. She shared, “The time spent as Track Gained was full of nice heat. I actually preferred how she overcame her ache, and I’m so grateful to the viewers who understood and anxious about her. I’ll dwell on whereas protecting ahold of Track Gained’s heat good-naturedness.”

Jun Soo Kyung performed the radio present’s essential author Lee Si Eun, and she or he shared, “Thanks to the viewers for all of their love and curiosity. Thanks a lot for crying for and expressing your anger on behalf of Si Eun. I gained’t neglect all the love everybody has despatched.”

Enjoying the school professor Park Hye Ryun, Jeon No Min commented on how briskly the primary season ended as he mentioned, “We actually sped by means of as quick as a KTX prepare. To discover out what’s going to occur after ruining and leaving a cheerful household, you’ll must tune in to the episode.”

Track Ji In, who performed Shin Yoo Shin’s lover Ah Mi, mentioned, “I’m glad I used to be capable of end filming the primary season safely with such nice solid members and employees.” Im Hye Younger, who performed Nam Ga Bin, shared, “Because of the assistance of the superb solid, author, director, and employees, I used to be capable of focus solely on Nam Ga Bin.”

Lastly, the drama’s manufacturing group commented, “Thanks for all the love and curiosity proven within the first season. The unimaginable conclusion to the primary season which shared the practical story of affection and marriage will lastly be revealed in the present day. Please stay up for each the ultimate episode of season one and the shock that season two will carry.”

The season finale of “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) airs on March 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

