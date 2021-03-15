‘The Catch’ Fishes in Troubled India-Pakistan Waters

Function movie venture “The Catch” (Ghol), goals to juxtapose the Indian subcontinent’s troubled and violent historical past with the current day whereas telling a easy human story.

The movie will observe Hussain Mirza, an impoverished trawler fisherman on the polluted Indian facet of the Arabian Sea. When he strays throughout the unmarked marine border into Pakistani waters, he’s imprisoned for years whereas his household was killed in the 2002 Gujarat pogrom. His fortunes seemingly change when he nets a shoal of the uncommon and costly Ghol fish, each fisherman’s dream catch, prized for its organs in China, Japan and Singapore. The newfound wealth presents him an opportunity to purchase an even bigger boat and rebuild his life, however a renewed wave of anti-Muslim sentiment threatens his plans and forces him to confront previous traumas.

“The Catch” involves the Hong Kong – Asia Movie Financing Discussion board (HAF) and the Hong Kong Worldwide Movie & TV Market (FilMart) after collaborating in the 2021 Sundance Screenwriters Lab and India’s NFDC Movie Bazaar.

The venture will mark Rishi Chandna’s fiction function debut. His quick “Tungrus” (2018) performed at greater than 150 movie festivals worldwide, together with Sizzling Docs, IDFA and the BFI London Movie Competition.

The movie venture was hatched when Chandna learn an article a few poor fisherman in the western Indian state of Gujarat who grew to become an area millionaire when he caught 5 tons of Ghol.

“I used to be struck by the imbalance of this example, the place this man acquired a uncommon bounty from a polluted ocean, and the way far eliminated his personal life was from the fruits of his labor,” Chandna advised Selection. “However in making an attempt to deepen my understanding of the canvas, and in growing the story, I additionally started to answer the instant Zeitgeist in India, the place communal divisions are being stoked and exploited for political acquire, ignoring a extra pressing environmental risk that bizarre individuals face on a regular basis simply to earn a dwelling. It has all led to an allegorical story set in current day India the place our hearts are as poisoned because the ocean – from the rubbish of hate and bigotry.”

The movie is produced by Dina Dattani, a former Fox govt who has labored on “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lifetime of Pi.” Some $140,000 of the movie’s $425,000 price range has been raised through non-public fairness.

“Primarily we’re searching for co-producing companions who consider as a lot as I do in Rishi’s imaginative and prescient to inform a great necessary story of our occasions,” Dattani advised Selection. “HAF has been probably the greatest markets in Southeast Asia for assembly producers, financiers and distributors who’re aware of tales popping out of this a part of the world and who perceive the audiences in this a part of the world.”

Chandna acquired appreciable mentoring on the Sundance lab and the script is present process closing polishes. The venture is predicted to go earlier than the cameras in the final quarter of this 12 months or early subsequent 12 months, pandemic restrictions allowing.