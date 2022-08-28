The Catholic Church revealed a list of 26 priests investigated for pederasty in Colombia

The Archdiocese of the city of Medellin released, by court order, the names of 26 priests who have been investigated by alleged abuse of minors in Colombia.

In response to a court ruling in favor of a journalist investigating an alleged network of religious pedophiles, the Church revealed the list of “denounced” before the prosecution between 1995 and 2019.

“ Most of these priests (…) who raped children were suspended for a little while and returned to being priests ”, said Juan Pablo Barrientos, who has been investigating sexual assaults involving the clergy for years, in a video published this Saturday.

Barrientos managed to get the judges to accept his request and force the Archdiocese of Medellin to make the list public.

Monsignor Ricardo Tobón’s message broadcast as part of the Church’s statement

The prosecution, which has not ruled on these investigations, received 14 of the complaints on Thursday, although the abuses were committed years ago, according to the document published by the Church.

Monsignor Ricardo Tobón, Archbishop of Medellín, assured that the institution wants to “show transparency, commitment to the truth and that there is no purpose of cover-up.”

In a video posted on the Archdiocese’s Twitter account, the religious accused “an aggressive smear campaign against the church” by Barrientos.

Tobón invited civil society to “not be confused by those who insist on disguising a malicious campaign against the Church as an objective and neutral investigation.”

“The abuses committed by some priests that hurt us deeply, that we regret once again and that we resolutely condemn, they cannot be manipulated to say that the entire Church is an organized crime enterprise and an international network of pedophiles”, he added.

According to the journalist, the Church disclosed the names “because the Constitutional Court has forced it to do so.”

In 2019 Barrientos published the book “Let the children come to me”, an investigation into pederasty and cover-up within the clergy in a country where the majority of the population is Catholic.

Juan Pablo Barrientos, journalist who has denounced abuses of priests to minors

The church tried to stop the publication of the book with legal actions that did not prosper.

At least six priests have served prison sentences for child rape in the country.

(With information from AFP)

