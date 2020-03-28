The Cats Movie Characters Ranked By How Hauntingly Memorable They Are

Jennyanydots (Insurgent Wilson)

The solely feline with an edge over Ian McKellen’s efficiency in Cats is Insurgent Wilson’s Jennyanydots. And whereas McKellen is good in Cats, Wilson’s character encompasses the nightmarish high quality of the film to its full depth. Each time she is on display, audiences are witnessing probably the most bonkers sequences in fashionable cinema. She’s the one to introduce viewers to people dressed as cockroaches by the present of CGI and kids enjoying completely horrifying mice. Between her bumbling round and failed bodily comedy, Jennyanydots truly unzips one in all her catsuits to disclose one other little bit of fur throughout her musical quantity. After which she does it once more in one other scene! Which poor issues is she skinning so as to add to the shock worth of her songs? It’s probably the most hauntingly memorable little bit of Cats that you must see to imagine.