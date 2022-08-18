The cause of death of actress Anne Heche was known

File photo: Actress Anne Heche (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The death of American actress Anne Heche was officially declared accidental after being behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a house at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour in Los Angeles, California, on August 5.

The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled Wednesday that the 53-year-old artist died from smoke inhalation, burn injuries and a “fracture of the sternum due to blunt trauma”. These types of fractures are common in people who hit their chest with a steering wheel in traffic accidents.

Heche it was off life support where she was two days after she was declared legally dead for injuries caused by the accident in Los Angeles.

The violent crash that the actress starred in destroyed much of a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles and the vehicle ended up engulfed in flames. Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze that raged for more than an hour. According to the Police, the car was going so fast that it left the road and burned when it hit the building, causing serious burns to Heche.

Preliminary tests of Heche’s blood revealed the narcotic use, prompting a felony DUI investigation, but Los Angeles police said investigations and attempts to press charges ceased if she was declared legally dead. The portal TMZciting unidentified police sources, said Heche He had tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

The actress was admitted to West Hills Hospital on Friday, August 5, when her blue Mini Cooper crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area and the vehicle ended up engulfed in flames (Grosby)

Born in Ohio, her family moved several times within the country, and she endured a tragic childhood full of abuse. This prompted her to enter acting as a way to escape her own life. She showed enough promise that she was offered a professional job during high school and was first featured on the network’s soap opera “Another World.” NBC from 1987 to 1991, winning a Daytime Emmy Award for the role of the twins Marley and Vicky, who in the show suffer injuries that anticipated Heche’s: Vicky falls into a coma for months after a car crash.

By the late 1990s, Heche was one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. with constant appearances on magazine covers and in high-budget movies. In 1997 alone, she starred in “Donnie Brasco” with Johnny Depp and “Volcano” with Tommy Lee Jones and was part of the cast of the original “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

The following year, he worked with Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” (“Six days and seven nights”) and with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in “Return to Paradise”. She also played one of cinema’s most famous murder victims, Marion Crane of “Psycho” (“Psycho”), in the new version directed by Gus Van Sant of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, and co-starred in the popular “Walking and Talking”.

(With information from AP)

