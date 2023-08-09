The Cause Of Death Of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Was Found To Be An Accidental Drug Overdose:

The city’s Medical Examiner’s office says that Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who was Robert De Niro’s grandson, died from an unexpected overdose of a mix of drugs that included fentanyl.

Police sources said at the time that the teen was found dead in a chair within the Financial District upon July 2, alongside a white powdery substance as well as drug equipment.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told Rolling Stone upon Tuesday that the 19-year-old passed away from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, as well as cocaine.

The Actress Drena De Niro Posted On Social Media About Her Son’s Death:

We got in touch with the office of the medical investigator to find out more. On July 2, De Niro Rodriguez’s mother, actor Drena De Niro, posted on social media about her son’s death.

She wrote in the text, “I don’t know how to live without you, yet I’ll try to go forward and distribute the love and light that you gave me by letting me be your mom.” “I loved and appreciated you so much, and I also wished that love alone would have saved you.”

In the comments part of a post where Drena De Niro as well as her dad, Robert De Niro, made a united statement, she answered a question about how Leandro died.

Someone Sold Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Pills With Fentanyl In Them:

“Someone gave him fentanyl-laced pills even though they knew they were laced,” she said. “So for all these people who still sell and buy this, my son is gone for good.”

The 19-year-old’s death was caused by the “toxic effects” of six different drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, special-K also known as ketamine, and three different drugs for panic attacks and anxiety: alprazolam, bromazolam, and 7-aminoclonazepam.

In a statement that his agent Stan Rosenfield gave to USA TODAY at the time, Robert De Niro stated he was “deeply distressed through the death of my beloved grandson Leo.” “We’re very grateful to everyone for their thoughts. We ask that you give us space to mourn the death of Leo.”

In Connection With The Death Of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, A Woman Was Taken Into Custody:

A law enforcement source told The Associated Press that more than a week shortly after De Niro Rodriguez passed away a 20-year-old woman had been apprehended on federal drug charges. She is accused of distributing the drugs that contributed to his death.

The police official said that Sofia Haley Marks was caught on July 13 upon three counts of selling drugs because she sold drugs to De Niro Rodriguez.

The official wasn’t allowed to talk about details of the case in public, so he or she discussed to The Associated Press upon the condition that they keep their identities secret. Marks went to federal court the next day in Manhattan. She agreed to stay in jail until she asked for bail at a later date.

What Did Robert De Niro State When He Heard About The Death Of His Grandson?

Robert said in a statement, “I’m very sad about the death of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re very grateful to everyone who has sent their respects. We ask that you give us space to mourn the death of Leo.”