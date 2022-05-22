The celebration of Julián Quiñones that bothered the Tigres players in the semifinal

The Colombian player scored the fourth goal of the semifinal aggregate score for Atlas and celebrated effusively in front of the fans despite his past with the UANL Tigres

With the slogan of overcoming a complicated score of three goals against zero, the tigers They jumped onto the field ready to demonstrate their offensive power. However, seconds before the end of the first half, the striker Julián Quiñones complicated the picture with an annotation. The former player of the Tigers celebrated as if he had forgotten his past at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) and took away the claims of his former teammates.

The stopwatch had just marked the 44 minutes of the match when the rojinegros directed an offensive play. After a long throw-in, Julián Quiñones received a pass in front of the goalbut decided to cede possession to Louis Reyes with a filtered pass.

Atlas’s winger advanced a few meters despite the pressure from his marker and was able to get a low cross aimed at the area of ​​the penalty spot. In that place, Quinoneswho made a correct reading of the play, managed to unmark himself and he found himself with the ball again. Nahuel Guzmán’s pressure almost had an effect, but the Colombian he was able to define with the inside and scored the first goal of the night.

Julián Quiñones scored the first goal at the University Stadium (Photo: Atlas FC)

As soon as he noticed that the ball had touched the net, Julián got up and ran towards the corner kick zone.. In his carrer, he put his palms to his ears and with a sarcastic gesture he questioned the boos with whom they had to deal since their arrival at the San Nicolás de los Garza sports complex. Moments later his companions hugged him and resumed the meeting.

According to the pitch reporter TUDN, Vladimir García, during the broadcast, when the teams went to the locker room at halftime, the Colombian striker of the Tigres, Luis Quiñones, approached Julián to question him about his celebration. Before the claims rose in tonemembers of the coaching staff came to the scene to separate the coffee growers and take them with the rest of the players.

Against all odds, the tigers gave battle before the breath of his people in the Volcano. Although the black and red team complicated the procedure, with a goal in the first half, the french striker vindicated his leadership in moments of high tension and scored three goals that brought their team closer to the final pass to the final.

Gignac almost made it to the grand finale of Grita Méxco Clausura 2022 (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)

In it 50 minutesthe whistler César Arturo Ramos decreed a controversial criminal in favor of the Tigers that was well executed by the Frenchman. Although the goal still seemed far away, the players of the Louse Herrera they dreamed of reaching the desired draw. The impetus was such that five minutes after scoring the first goal, Gignac consolidated the second goal with a solid finish.

In it minute 70, a fall by Nicolás López was reviewed in the VAR and the Tigers got the second penalty of the night. again, Gignac scored from eleven paces and brought his team within a single goal difference. The job was completed by Igor Lichnovsky in a shot inside the small area.

When it seemed that the pupils of the Louse would accomplish the feat, the referee scored a maximum penalty in favor of the current champions. Sure of his hierarchy, the captain Aldo Rocha he sent his shot to the lower right corner and made the sudden rescue of a game that came out of his hands in 20 minutes of lucidity for the Tigers.

