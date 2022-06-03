The celebration of Mexican fans in Monaco by Checo Pérez to the rhythm of Los Angeles Azules

Mexican fans danced in the streets of Monte Carlo to the rhythm of Los Angeles Azules

the fever for Czech Pérez continues to rise among Mexican fans, who increasingly gather a greater number of people to support the 32-year-old pilot, who is experiencing his best moment since arriving at the formula 1because in his second season with Red Bull has managed to get into the fight for the Drivers Championship.

The latter largely due to his historic victory in the Monaco Grand Prixwhere he beat the two Ferraris and his teammate Max Verstappen to become the 36th winner of the iconic monte carlo circuitso the celebrations were immediate, both from Sergio himself and from his solid base of followers.

The last thing to go viral was a spectacular video recorded in the streets of the principality, just after Pérez’s triumph, in which a large group of Mexican fans can be seen dancing to the rhythm of The blue Angelsspecifically with the song 17 yearswhich caused the astonishment of other fans present.

They boasted a celebration by Checo Pérez in Monaco with music by Los Angeles Azules: “From Iztapalapa to the world” (Photo: Getty Images / Capture: Twitter @f1gue_caro)

Through social networks, several videos of this moment were released on a street in Monaco, near the Monte Carlo circuit, where a large base of Mexican visitors and fans of racing gathered in general. formula 1who were looking for a little more party after the celebration of the Grand Prix.

In TikTok another video of the celebration also circulated, but now with the song of La Chonaof The Tijuana toucansa tradition abroad when it comes to massive events attended by Mexican fans, so this peculiar celebration could not be missed, although this time his typical dance did not shine.

These celebrations took place after Sergio Pérez got the victory in Montecarlo, because after getting on the podium and listening to his National Anthem, the party began in the vicinity of the circuit and the Mexican fervor was felt.

Checo Pérez won for the first time in Monaco in Formula 1 (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

This was not the only celebration that went viral on social networks, as one of the most outstanding was the video of Sergio Pérez aboard a yacht in the Monaco sea, where he was seen to go down in an apparent drunken state, for which the memes around the Mexican star were unleashed.

In the audiovisual fragment, he was observed leaving the upper part of a boat, assisted by three other people, after having attended a celebration. In one of her hands she carries an object that appears to be a shoe as she tries to descend the steps of the means of transportation.

Checo Pérez apparently drunk after winning the Monaco GP (Photo: Twitter/@SoyBVip)

As the scene unfolds, another group of people aboard a smaller boat in the Mediterranean Sea comment with laughter and await the arrival of the Red Bull pilot. The material barely lasted seven seconds, but it unleashed all kinds of comments and memes due to the context in which the native of Guadalajara, Jaliscocelebrated his historic step as the protagonist of the formula 1.

This celebration was for the historic triumph of Czech in the principality of Monaco, because in addition to getting his first victory of the season, he got into the fight for the Drivers Championship and showed that he could compete alongside Max Verstappen this year, who does not finish adapting 100% to his car.

