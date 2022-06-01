The celebration of Perro Bermúdez for the bi-championship of the Atlas that went viral

The “Dog” Bermúdez celebrated the bi-championship of the Atlas (Photo: TUDN / Screenshot)

The Hidalgo Stadium was painted red and black after Atlas managed to be crowned two-time Liga MX champion. The team of Diego Cocca achieved the dream of becoming champions twice in the football year of the Mexican tournament, which is why the fans overflowed with joy because after waiting 70 years for a title, the Opening 2021 y Closure 2022 They broke with the drought.

Who joined the euphoric celebrations for the third title in the history of the Fury it was Enrique the dog Bermudezthe emblematic sports narrator He enjoyed the victory that the Guadalajara team achieved, so he used his official accounts on social networks to share the emotion caused by the feat of the ball friends.

Almost immediately the moment the referee signaled the end of the game, the Dog wrote a message on Twitter that reflected the emotion caused by the bi-championship. What was obvious is that the writing you posted made no sense because it was only a set of letters that did not form any word; he only added two emoticons alluding to the colors of the Atlas.

The “Dog” Bermúdez celebrated the third Atlas title (Photo: Twitter/@enriquebermudez)

It quickly began to accumulate different reactions as reached more than five thousand reactions of “likes” and hundreds of comments that discussed the celebration of the narrator of TUDN. In social networks, the emotion that invaded the experienced narrator, who also he is known for his fanaticism to the Atlas.

Different users were encouraged to share the reaction of the Dog and talk about the joy caused by the feat of The academy. Messages like: “The best tweet of emotion from the dog Bermúdez!!!!”, “better said, impossible!!!!” and “he already gave the dog a stroke…” and “I can’t find better words to describe this”, were some of the most peculiar responses that Enrique Bermúdez received for his tweet.

In a second publication he dedicated a space to celebrate the two-time championship already in a more proper way because he wrote the following: “TWICE CHAMPIONS, TWICE CHAMPIONS, TWICE CHAMPIONS! A THOUSAND TIMES, UP THE @AtlasFC!”.

In a second publication, he dedicated a space to celebrate the two-time championship in a more personal way (Photo: Twitter/@enriquebermudez)

Finally, to close with his publications dedicated to the team of the Argentinean Cocca, the Dog recognized the work of the strategist and what they achieved after the club was 70 years without lifting a trophy. And that now on the field of Hidalgo Stadium consecrated the third title in the history of the institution and its first champion of champions of Liga MX.

“CHAMPIONS AFTER 70 YEARS, TWO CHAMPIONS, CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS, WHAT A WORK OF COCCA AND HIS BOYS FURIA, FURIA, FURIA ROJINEGRA”, wrote the emblematic narrator of TUDN.

In addition, on his Instagram profile, he uploaded an image in which you can see the head of the Dog Bermúdez painted with the shield of the Jalisco team as a whole. He accompanied the post with a brief message: “A thousand times up the Atlas“, though He did not specify if the photograph corresponds to the team’s bi-championship or if it is from the occasion in which Atlas broke his drought and fulfilled a bet.

On Instagram, “Dog” Bermúdez celebrated the two-time Atlas championship (Photo: Instagram/@enriquebermudez_)

It should be remembered that during final of Atlas vs León del Grita México Apertura 2021, Enrique Bermúdez had the opportunity to narrate the game and the penalty shootout that defined the tournament champion. After Camilo Vargas became the figure of the game in that final after saving penalties, the Dog used his voice as a sports announcer to praise the triumph that the athletes achieved in the past December 12, 2021.

“Goool! The Atlas!, Atlas!, Atlas is the champion of Mexican soccer; how many people died, how many millions have not seen you champion since 1951, how many people; how many nicknames, you were ‘the daisies’, ‘the friends of the ball’, ‘The Academy’ and now ‘the Fury’. Atlas is champion of Mexican soccer”, was the emotional speech that the chronicler gave in his coverage of the final.

KEEP READING:

Liga MX: Atlas achieved the feat of bi-championship in Hidalgo

“Arturo Brizio must resign”: criticism of the refereeing of the Pachuca vs. Atlas final

This was the participation of Chucky Lozano in the Pachuca vs. Atlas final