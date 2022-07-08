The celebration that JC Chávez is organizing for his 60th birthday

Chávez assured that he will give one more exhibition fight on the occasion of his birthday (Photo: Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro.com)

One of the former Mexican boxers who has kept his legacy in force is Julio Cesar Chavezalso known as the great mexican championestablished himself as one of the top fighters in the nineties as he forged a career of relevance in national and world boxing.

Now, Julius Caesar will be close to turning 60 years oldwhich is why he is planning a big celebration and receive the six decades of age accompanied by their entire audience. During the book launch The WBC Greatest Fights Opus of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Chavez announced that will have an exhibition match on the occasion of his birthday.

Despite the fact that he has already withdrawn from the sample fights, due to the risks involved in getting into the ring again, he assured that to celebrate his 60th anniversary of life he will make an exception and have one more fight. In interview with Fox Sports revealed the details of the plan he has in mind.

Julio César Chávez will have one more exhibition fight for his 60th birthday (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The first thing he pointed out is that his fight will seek leave a legacy for younger generations that they didn’t see him fight when he was still professional, so he would prepare to return to the ring and show the talent he still has despite his age. He also said he was surprised by how old he will be next July 12.

“What happens is that I want to leave a legacy, do you understand me? I’m going to be 60 years old. I can’t believe it! 60 years, can you believe it?!”

He insisted that age is just a number and he assured that if he has a good physical preparation he will be able to continue with the exhibition combats. He even explained that could give one more fight after 60 years to prove his point and that the passing of the years does not harm if you have a good lifestyle.

Julio César Chávez, with the world champion belt that he won in his youth (Photo: Rashide Frías/Cuartoscuro.com)

“I want to leave a legacy for young peopleto make one last exhibition after the age of 60 so that they see that the years are only a myth, a number nothing more. One takes care of oneself and prepares conscientiously and everything turns out well”, declared JC Chávez.

for now the caesar of boxing he did not want to be encouraged to give details of who his next rival could be Well, he shared that he is still organizing the details of his fight and when the time comes, he will announce the name of the person with whom he will enter the ring.

But who appears to be Julio’s rival is about Erik Terrible Morales. For the same medium Terrible He talked about the possibility of measuring himself against the caesar of boxing since during his podcast One More Round showed interest in fighting Chavez Gonzalez.

Erik “Terrible” Morales could be JC Chávez’s rival for the exhibition fight (Photo: Instagram/@terrible100)

Now with the offer to celebrate the birthday of the mr knockoutthe former boxer announced that the negotiations are already under way and stressed that the event could take place this year at the end of Septemberalso revealed the location that they already have contemplated for the return of the living legend of boxing.

“We have been talking about it, we have had approaches, we are walking with that issue. There are many chances to do it at the end of September at the Caliente Stadium”

Finally, the now federal deputy assured that “it will be a beautiful exhibition, complicated, but beautiful.”

The Cesar Chavez’s last exhibition fight went against Hector’s son Macho Camacho in the event known as “Tribute to the kings”, which was the official farewell of the former boxer from the sample fights. The event took place in June 2021, he was accompanied by his sons Julio César Jr. and Omar.

