The cell phones of Pedro Sánchez and Minister Margarita Robles have been infected with Pegasus, according to the Government: everything we know

Through a press conference called this Monday, we learned that both the mobile phones of Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain, and Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense, were infected with Pegasus malware. Felix Bolaños, Minister to the Presidency, has confirmed the “extraction of a certain volume of data from the terminals”.

In the appearance they have affirmed that they have two “specific reports” of the entire maneuver. In the case of Pedro Sanchez, your phone was infected with Pegasus twice: once in May, and the other in June 2021. The defense minister had this malware on her phone in June as well. At the press conference it was confirmed that there is no evidence of subsequent cases.

Both devices were infected in May and June 2021

The reports documented by the National Cryptologic Center are already in the hands of justice, in addition to having presented the corresponding lawsuit to the National High Court. The Government has explained that, on this occasion, espionage through Pegasus is illicitas there is no authorization to install this powerful tool on the mentioned devices.

The government is currently investigating whether Pegasus has been used to break into more of its members’ devices. According to Bolaños, they are certain that this malware was installed through an external attacksince it indicates that all interventions with this spyware are carried out through state agencies and with judicial authorization.

The fact that both devices have been infected does count as an illegal act, since the process has not been carried out through state agencies not counting with judicial authorization.

Pegasus, the powerful tool that has broken into the phones of many personalities

Pegasus is a spyware that was known for the first time in 2016, and that years later became popular because it managed to break into Jeff Bezos’ mobile device through this malware. It was developed by the Israeli company NGO Group, and one of its highlights is that it can be installed on mobile devices without user intervention.

The use of Pegasus was thought at first so that the authorities and governments of the respective countries can use it as a tool, as long as the law is respected and through judicial authorization. Nevertheless, it is not the first time it has been used as malicious spyware. In fact, last year, through an investigation, a list of around 50,000 potential targets was discovered, including journalists, politicians, activists and opponents of authoritarian political regimes. This caused a lot of controversy around the tool, putting users who had the malware installed in serious danger.