The censorship algorithms remain: the European copyright directive goes ahead but with its hands cut off

In 2019, the new copyright directive was approved in the European Union, not without great controversy behind it, mainly due to the already infamous articles 15 and 17. The latter has since been harshly criticized for being quite worrying for the web due to open the doors to censorship through algorithms.

Article 17 obliges content platforms to install filters that control what is published, and because of the implications of this, it has been facing opposition for several years. However, the Court of Justice of the European Union has just rejected Poland’s petition that proposed to annul the article, although certain limits have been placed on it.

Filters stay, albeit with “strict limits”





Article 17 establishes mandatory monitoring of copyrighted content by platforms. This required monitoring what users upload to their services. For example, networks like Facebook or Twitter would be obliged to install filters to prevent users from uploading content with copyright, to delete it if it is detected that it was uploaded without permission, and to prevent it from being uploaded again. It is something that many fear is used to block much more content than is strictly necessary.

However, the court has found that the legislation does not violate freedom of expression as long as it can correctly distinguish between legal and illegal content, so they have made some important distinctions.

Although Article 17 has been declared compatible with the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, Member States will be obliged to apply the provision in a way that respects fundamental rights, forcing them to prevent legal uploads from being blocked.

This means that automatic filters should only be activated if they know how to clearly distinguish between what violates and what does not violate copyright. The Court also underlines that Article 17 cannot force general monitoring. This means that platforms should only filter content flagged as infringing by copyright holders.

Furthermore, it has also been established that copyrighted works can still be used for parody and pastiche. It is now the responsibility of each State to implement the directive in a way that establishes a “fair balance”.

In Spain, the government approved the directive by Royal Decree in November 2021, without the possibility of debate and widely criticized by a opacity of the processing of the law.