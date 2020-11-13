The Center has given assistance of 4,382 crores to 6 states that have suffered natural disasters, West Bengal gets the most.

National Disaster Response Fund: A high level committee constituted under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has released an amount of Rs 4,382 crore to six states. This amount has been given as an aid to the states which have suffered natural calamities this year. This amount will be given to West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Sikkim, where people have suffered cyclones, floods and landslides this year. Also Read – Twitter removed the profile photo of Home Minister Amit Shah, what happened then again, said this in a clarification

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the committee approved the release of 4381.88 crore rupees from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six states as additional assistance by the Center. Rs 2,707.77 crore has been approved for West Bengal, which has suffered cyclone Amphan.

At the same time, Rs 268.59 crore was approved to recover from the devastation caused by the Nisarg cyclone in Maharashtra. 5,77.84 crore will be given to Karnataka to compensate for the damage caused by floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon. 6,11.61 crore will be given to Madhya Pradesh and Rs. 87.84 crore to Sikkim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the affected states of West Bengal and Odisha on 22 May after the Amfan cyclone. During this, he announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha. Apart from this, the Prime Minister had announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.