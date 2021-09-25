The Central Bank of China declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal

Chinese President Xi Jinping and a Bitcoin (Getty Images – Reuters)

The Central Bank of China pledged on Friday to cracking down on illegal cryptocurrency trading activities, banning foreign exchanges from serving mainland Chinese investors via the internet.

The entity also said that will prohibit financial institutions, payment companies and internet companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading, and strengthen monitoring of the risks of such activities.

“All cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ether, are not fiat currency and cannot circulate in the market”Stressed the People’s Bank of China on its website. “They seriously endanger people’s assets”, He detailed.

All transactions related to cryptocurrencies, including services provided by foreign exchanges to national residents, are illicit financial activitiesthe entity added in a statement.

Bitcoin fell as much as 4.5% this Friday. Ethereum also fell, along with other cryptocurrency-related stocks.. Altogether they decrease by around 7%, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the nation’s economic planning agency said that it is an urgent task for China to eradicate crypto mining and that law enforcement is important to meet carbon targets.

The Central Bank of China stated that in recent years “trading and speculation with Bitcoin and other virtual currencies has spread, disrupting the economic and financial order, increasing money laundering, illegal fundraising, pyramid schemes, and other criminal and illegal activities”.

Chinese officials indicated in June that more than 1,000 people were arrested for profiting through criminal activities to buy cryptocurrencies.

An earthquake for Bitcoin?

The value of Bitcoin and other digital currencies fell rapidly this week due to the fear of world markets due to the effect that the potential bankruptcy of the Chinese real estate developer could generate Evergrande.

About, the price of Bitcoin fell more than 10% in the last three days; and the value of other major cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Cardano, Binance’s BNB, Ripple’s XRP, and Solana, it went down even more after having recorded large profits.

According to an article by Forbes, Bitcoin options contracts – which enable investors to buy or sell the cryptocurrency at a specific value within a specified period of time – for almost 80,000 Bitcoins, -or around $ 3.4 billion at current prices-, expire this friday.

This was detailed by the crypto news site ABMCrypto: ”The early expiration of Bitcoin options could trigger an outbreak of price volatility, as the previous large expirations attracted investors’ attention.”.

In this regard, the size of the Bitcoin open interest market has exploded in the last year and has doubled since the summer of 2020. In this sense, the operations reflect that speculators “feel optimistic about Bitcoin before the expiration of the 3.4 billion dollar options ”.

“Currently there is more open interest in call options (bets that the price of Bitcoin will go up) than in put options” (bets that the price will go down) “.

Anyway, the sharp drop in the price of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in recent days means that “Many of the bullish contracts are going to be liquidated, and some market watchers have warned that the price of Bitcoin could sink further.”.

“Bitcoin has lost support at the $ 44,000 mark and it looks like it is going to test its $ 39,000 bottom,” he warned. Tim Frost, CEO of the decentralized financial investment platform Yield App to Forbes.

