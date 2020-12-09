The central government is sending 60,000 rupees to the bank account of all the women of the country, did you also hear…

PIB Fact Check Fake Viral Video: A video has become increasingly viral on social media claiming that the central government is sending cash amount of Rs 60,000 to the bank account of all the women of the country under the ‘Mahila Shakti Yojana’. This video of YouTube was being shared on social media fast, it was because if the central government is really putting 60 thousand rupees in the bank account of all the women of the country, then everyone wants that this government help too meet. Also Read – Lockdown News: Has the lockdown resumed for 15 days across the country? What is the reality of this claim and the government’s plan …

In fact, in the midst of the Corona crisis, the government has given many kinds of financial help to the Jan Dhan accounts of women. During the lockdown, an installment of Rs 500 was sent to the bank accounts of women Jan Dhan account holders for three consecutive months from April to June, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.



Let me tell you, people across the country were getting misled by this fake video posted on YouTube. Because this video was only intended to mislead people. In the investigation of PIB Fact Check (PIBFactcheck), the video of women depositing 60,000 rupees in bank account has turned out to be fake.

PIB Fact Check has claimed the claim being made in the video as fake. You should also know that no such scheme like Mahila Shakti is being run by the Central Government. That is, the claim of being given 60,000 rupees in YouTube is completely fake and you are instructed to check it before watching any video.